Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change Before Red Sox Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 31: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees during an 18-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will continue their series at Fenway Park.

The Yankees most recently lost by a score of 6-3 on Thursday.

Anthony Volpe (who batted 6th) finished with one walk and two strikeouts in three at-bats.

Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change

GettyAnthony Seigler #48 high-fives Anthony Volpe #11 after scoring a run on a RBI hit by Jasson Domínguez (not seen) of the New York Yankees during the first inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 25, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 06/26 1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 2. Amed Rosario DH 3. Cody Bellinger LF 4. Jasson Dominguez RF 5. Jose Caballero 3B 6. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 7. Anthony Volpe SS 8. Spencer Jones CF 9. Ali Sanchez C”

Volpe has been moved down to the 7th spot in the order on Friday.

The 25-year-old enters play batting .260 with 27 hits, one home run, 13 RBIs, 16 runs and seven stolen bases in 32 games.

Social Media Reacts To Friday’s Lineup

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts after scoring during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@YankeesFocus:Ben Rice needed a day. Use him in a big spot against a RHP.”

@BlueBloodYanks: “First time Spencer Jones is in the lineup Vs a Lefty pitcher”

@grant_hathaway9: “This is the correct lineup for tonight. Rice needed a day just about as bad as anyone.”

GettyANAHEIAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees talks with media during batting practice before a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 28, 2025 in Anaheim, California.

@FriedlsKing: “keep this lineup from now on until judge and grisham get back please”

@ilovemypastime: “I’m baffled by this lineup . Where’s our best player?”

@bennyarroz: “Ik Ben hasn’t been hitting like he was but I’m sad to not see him in the lineup”

Yankees After Thursday’s Loss

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 and Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees celebrate the team’s 7-5 win over the Cleveland Guardians in ten innings at Progressive Field on June 08, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Yankees have had a very strong season where they are the first-place team in the American League East with a 48-32 record in 80 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 26-17 in 43 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change Before Red Sox Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x