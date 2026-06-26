New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change Before Red Sox Game

On Friday night, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will continue their series at Fenway Park.

The Yankees most recently lost by a score of 6-3 on Thursday.

Anthony Volpe (who batted 6th) finished with one walk and two strikeouts in three at-bats.

Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 06/26 1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 2. Amed Rosario DH 3. Cody Bellinger LF 4. Jasson Dominguez RF 5. Jose Caballero 3B 6. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 7. Anthony Volpe SS 8. Spencer Jones CF 9. Ali Sanchez C”

Volpe has been moved down to the 7th spot in the order on Friday.

The 25-year-old enters play batting .260 with 27 hits, one home run, 13 RBIs, 16 runs and seven stolen bases in 32 games.

Social Media Reacts To Friday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@YankeesFocus: “Ben Rice needed a day. Use him in a big spot against a RHP.”

@BlueBloodYanks: “First time Spencer Jones is in the lineup Vs a Lefty pitcher”

@grant_hathaway9: “This is the correct lineup for tonight. Rice needed a day just about as bad as anyone.”

@FriedlsKing: “keep this lineup from now on until judge and grisham get back please”

@ilovemypastime: “I’m baffled by this lineup . Where’s our best player?”

@bennyarroz: “Ik Ben hasn’t been hitting like he was but I’m sad to not see him in the lineup”

Yankees After Thursday’s Loss

The Yankees have had a very strong season where they are the first-place team in the American League East with a 48-32 record in 80 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 26-17 in 43 games on the road).