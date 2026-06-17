Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change Before White Sox Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts after a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will continue their series in the Bronx.

The Yankees won Tuesday’s game by a score of 12-2.

Anthony Volpe (who batted 9th) finished with three hits and one strikeout in five at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees talks with media during batting practice before a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 28, 2025 in Anaheim, California.

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 06/17 1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 2. Ben Rice DH 3. Amed Rosario 3B 4. Cody Bellinger CF 5. Jasson Dominguez RF 6. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 7. Jose Caballero LF 8. Anthony Volpe SS 9. Ali Sanchez C”

Volpe has been moved up to the 8th spot in the order.

He comes into the night batting .237 with 18 hits, one home run, 11 RBIs, 13 runs and five stolen bases in 23 games.

The 25-year-old is in his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Social Media Reacts

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Kansas City Royals during Game Four of the Division Series at Kauffman Stadium on October 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@RyanGarciaESM: “The Yankees lead baseball in OPS vs LHP…safe to say that Aaron Boone has done a very good job at setting his lineups against them.”

Chris Kirschner: “White Sox starter Anthony Kay has drastic lefty/righty splits. Yankees going with a heavy righty lineup”

@octoberstanton: “No Judge, Stanton, Grisham, Wells and somehow I still feel confident about this lineup. This has to be the year”

@javien114: “Jones not playing? Smh. Win the series”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change Before White Sox Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x