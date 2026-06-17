New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change Before White Sox Game

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will continue their series in the Bronx.

The Yankees won Tuesday’s game by a score of 12-2.

Anthony Volpe (who batted 9th) finished with three hits and one strikeout in five at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 06/17 1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 2. Ben Rice DH 3. Amed Rosario 3B 4. Cody Bellinger CF 5. Jasson Dominguez RF 6. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 7. Jose Caballero LF 8. Anthony Volpe SS 9. Ali Sanchez C”

Volpe has been moved up to the 8th spot in the order.

He comes into the night batting .237 with 18 hits, one home run, 11 RBIs, 13 runs and five stolen bases in 23 games.

The 25-year-old is in his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@RyanGarciaESM: “The Yankees lead baseball in OPS vs LHP…safe to say that Aaron Boone has done a very good job at setting his lineups against them.”

Chris Kirschner: “White Sox starter Anthony Kay has drastic lefty/righty splits. Yankees going with a heavy righty lineup”

@octoberstanton: “No Judge, Stanton, Grisham, Wells and somehow I still feel confident about this lineup. This has to be the year”

@javien114: “Jones not playing? Smh. Win the series”