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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change During Mets Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees is seen during batting practice while wearing a hat in support first responders on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 before the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the New York Mets in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 6-4 win on Friday night.

Anthony Volpe (who batted 9th) finished with one hit and one run in four at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change

HeavyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrates his seventh inning grand slam home run against Jimmy Herget #44 of the Colorado Rockies with first base coach Dan Fiorito #85 at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2026 in New York City.

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/12 P. Goldschmidt 1B A. Judge DH C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF A. Rosario 3B S. Jones CF G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Volpe 2B A. Wells C G. Cole SP”

Volpe has been moved up to the 8th spot in the order on Saturday.

He is in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

Right now, Volpe is batting .251 with 45 hits, two home runs, 24 RBIs, 22 runs and eight stolen bases in 58 games.

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrates his seventh inning grand slam home run against the Colorado Rockies in the dugout with his teammates at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2026 in New York City.

The 25-year-old was called up from Triple-A on Thursday.

This will be his third game back at the MLB level.

On Thursday, Volpe hit a grand slam.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on September 10: “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Recalled INF Anthony Volpe (#11) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. • Placed INF Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to 9/9) with a right thumb sprain.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice while wearing a hat in support first responders on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 before the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 85-62 record in 147 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 41-31 in 72 games at home).

Following two more games with the Mets, the Yankees will head on the road to visit the Minnesota Twins on Monday night at Target Field.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change During Mets Series

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