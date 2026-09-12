New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change During Mets Series

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the New York Mets in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 6-4 win on Friday night.

Anthony Volpe (who batted 9th) finished with one hit and one run in four at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/12 P. Goldschmidt 1B A. Judge DH C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF A. Rosario 3B S. Jones CF G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Volpe 2B A. Wells C G. Cole SP”

Volpe has been moved up to the 8th spot in the order on Saturday.

He is in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

Right now, Volpe is batting .251 with 45 hits, two home runs, 24 RBIs, 22 runs and eight stolen bases in 58 games.

The 25-year-old was called up from Triple-A on Thursday.

This will be his third game back at the MLB level.

On Thursday, Volpe hit a grand slam.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on September 10: “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Recalled INF Anthony Volpe (#11) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. • Placed INF Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to 9/9) with a right thumb sprain.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 85-62 record in 147 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 41-31 in 72 games at home).

Following two more games with the Mets, the Yankees will head on the road to visit the Minnesota Twins on Monday night at Target Field.