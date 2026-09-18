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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Diamondbacks Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts at second base after hitting a double during the second inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks will play the first of a three-game series at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Most recently, the Yankees lost to the Twins (in Minnesota) by a score of 5-4 on Wednesday.

Anthony Volpe (who batted 9th) had two hits, two RBIs and one stolen base in five at-bats.

Yankees Announce Volpe Decision Before Diamondbacks

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrates his two-run double against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning at Target Field on September 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Yankees 5-4 in 13 innings.

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/18 1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 2. Cody Bellinger LF 3. Heliot Ramos RF 4. Ben Rice DH 5. Amed Rosario 3B 6. Spencer Jones CF 7. George Lombard SS 8. Austin Wells C 9. Anthony Volpe 2B”

Volpe remains at the 9th spot in the order on Friday.

He has been moved around in the lineup multiple times over the last week.

Right now, the 25-year-old is batting .253 with 49 hits, two home runs, 26 RBIs, 23 runs and 11 stolen bases in 63 games.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees is seen during batting practice while wearing a hat in support first responders on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 before the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Friday:

@aybaybaydelia: “NOOO I FORGOT THIS MEANS RAMOS IS GONNA PLAY”

@NYYPinstripes27: “Friday Night Baseball in the Desert. The Yankees open a three-game set in Arizona against the Diamondbacks. Gerrit Cole will toe the slab for the Yanks as he looks to open up the series with a W. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET. LET’S GO YANKS!!”

@MrGamer40037663: “Back to atrocious lineups we go 😩”

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees acknowledges the fans after a game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2026 in New York City.

@Joeythebigboss: “Lineup looking tragic again now that Judge is gone 😭”

@Yankeecarguy: “Well no reason to watch this game. Thanks for taking it off my list. Ramos 3rd and Rosario. What a joke”

@MickeyTRCSC: “They’ll be lucky if they score one run with that line up.”

@paulescue: “Why Ramos batting 3rd always! Just because he’s a righty? I hate Boone”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Diamondbacks Series

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