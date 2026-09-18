New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Diamondbacks Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks will play the first of a three-game series at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Most recently, the Yankees lost to the Twins (in Minnesota) by a score of 5-4 on Wednesday.

Anthony Volpe (who batted 9th) had two hits, two RBIs and one stolen base in five at-bats.

Yankees Announce Volpe Decision Before Diamondbacks

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/18 1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 2. Cody Bellinger LF 3. Heliot Ramos RF 4. Ben Rice DH 5. Amed Rosario 3B 6. Spencer Jones CF 7. George Lombard SS 8. Austin Wells C 9. Anthony Volpe 2B”

Volpe remains at the 9th spot in the order on Friday.

He has been moved around in the lineup multiple times over the last week.

Right now, the 25-year-old is batting .253 with 49 hits, two home runs, 26 RBIs, 23 runs and 11 stolen bases in 63 games.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Friday:

@aybaybaydelia: “NOOO I FORGOT THIS MEANS RAMOS IS GONNA PLAY”

@NYYPinstripes27: “Friday Night Baseball in the Desert. The Yankees open a three-game set in Arizona against the Diamondbacks. Gerrit Cole will toe the slab for the Yanks as he looks to open up the series with a W. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET. LET’S GO YANKS!!”

@MrGamer40037663: “Back to atrocious lineups we go 😩”

@Joeythebigboss: “Lineup looking tragic again now that Judge is gone 😭”

@Yankeecarguy: “Well no reason to watch this game. Thanks for taking it off my list. Ramos 3rd and Rosario. What a joke”

@MickeyTRCSC: “They’ll be lucky if they score one run with that line up.”

@paulescue: “Why Ramos batting 3rd always! Just because he’s a righty? I hate Boone”