New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Red Sox Series

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees will be at Fenway Park to open up a series with the Boston Red Sox.

They are coming off a strong showing in Detroit where they won two out of three games over the Tigers.

Most recently, the Yankees won Wednesday’s game by a score of 4-2.

Anthony Volpe (who batted 5th) finished with one strikeout in four at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

For Thursday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/25 P. Goldschmidt DH B. Rice 1B A. Rosario 3B C. Bellinger CF J. Domínguez RF A. Volpe SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero LF A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP”

Volpe has been moved down to the 6th spot in the order on Thursday.

The 25-year-old comes into the night batting .267 with 27 hits, one home run, 13 RBIs, 16 runs and seven stolen bases in 31 games this season.

He is in his fourth season as a member of the Yankees.

Social Media On Volpe’s Recent Play

Here’s what people have been saying about Volpe recently:

@RobTheYankee: “If Volpe has respectable numbers at the end of the season, I’d be down keeping him but probably at 2B.”

@Barishn22: “Volpe has been the best option at SS for the last two weeks. But I expect he sits tonight. He hasn’t hit LHP well recently and it’s a good chance for Cabby to get a game. I also want Cabrera at 3B tonight.”

Joe Randazzo: “Anthony Volpe didn’t have much room for failure but has played well since returning. He has a 112 wRC+ in 31 games. As the Yankees get closer to the deadline and guys start coming back from the IL, he’ll need to keep playing well.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into their series with the Red Sox at the top of the American League East with a 48-31 record in 79 games.

They have gone 26-16 in 42 games on the road.