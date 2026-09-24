Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Amid Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change

On Thursday, the New York Yankees will play the finale of a four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.

The Yankees won by a score of 9-2 on Wednesday.

Anthony Volpe was not in the lineup.

Yankees Announce Volpe Decision

For Thursday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 9/24 P. Goldschmidt DH C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF B. Rice 1B A. Rosario 3B G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Volpe 2B A. Wells C J. Caballero CF C. Schlittler SP”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (who started at second base on Wednesday) has been removed from the lineup.

Volpe is starting at second base (and hitting 7th in the order).

The 25-year-old is batting .244 with 51 hits, two home runs, 26 RBIs, 24 runs and 11 stolen bases in 67 games this year.

He is in the middle of his fourth season playing for the Yankees.

Volpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of high school.

He was once among the most notable prospects in all of baseball.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying:

@TheSouthGAJohn: “Jazz needs playing time coming off IL. But let’s sit him because muh lefty.”

@FrankStang96230: “When are they going put volpe at 3rd base but I preferred Ryan mcmahon or Jose Caballero at 3rd base since cam schlittler is pitching today”

@TylerZyla: ““we’re gonna see volpe at 3rd” when???”

@acroce66: “Wasn’t Volpe supposed to get a look at 3rd?”

@jazzmafia13: “Sitting jazz vs a lefty after he’s had 2 games off of the IL and you wanted to play Volpe at third… makes a lot of sense”