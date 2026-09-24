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Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Amid Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts at bat during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 19, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Blue Jays won 7-1. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Yankees will play the finale of a four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.

The Yankees won by a score of 9-2 on Wednesday.

Anthony Volpe was not in the lineup.

Yankees Announce Volpe Decision

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts at second base after hitting a double during the second inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

For Thursday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 9/24 P. Goldschmidt DH C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF B. Rice 1B A. Rosario 3B G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Volpe 2B A. Wells C J. Caballero CF C. Schlittler SP”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (who started at second base on Wednesday) has been removed from the lineup.

Volpe is starting at second base (and hitting 7th in the order).

The 25-year-old is batting .244 with 51 hits, two home runs, 26 RBIs, 24 runs and 11 stolen bases in 67 games this year.

He is in the middle of his fourth season playing for the Yankees.

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 reacts with Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees following the 4-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Volpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of high school.

He was once among the most notable prospects in all of baseball.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees takes his turn at bat in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 20, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying:

@TheSouthGAJohn:Jazz needs playing time coming off IL. But let’s sit him because muh lefty.”

@FrankStang96230: “When are they going put volpe at 3rd base but I preferred Ryan mcmahon or Jose Caballero at 3rd base since cam schlittler is pitching today”

@TylerZyla: ““we’re gonna see volpe at 3rd” when???”

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2025 in New York City.

@acroce66: “Wasn’t Volpe supposed to get a look at 3rd?”

@jazzmafia13: “Sitting jazz vs a lefty after he’s had 2 games off of the IL and you wanted to play Volpe at third… makes a lot of sense”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Amid Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change

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