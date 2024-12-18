Yankees Top Remaining Target Predicted to Sign for $57 Million

Brian Cashman smiling

The New York Yankees stuck to their word, showing they’re willing to compete with the best teams in Major League Baseball next season by making moves. The Yankees traded for Cody Bellinger on December 17, and while that’s a step in the right direction, the front office has more to do.

Finding an answer at first base, even if it’s for the short term, should be at the top of the Yankees’ priority list. Christian Walker has been considered a potential fit for New York, and with money to still spend, the Yankees need to be in on him.

David Schoenfield of ESPN predicted contracts for some of the top players remaining, including Walker. He predicted the veteran will land a three-year, $57 million deal.

“In Alonso, Yankees GM Brian Cashman might see parallels to Giancarlo Stanton: a slow right-handed slugger without any defense locked up to a big contract in his 30s. The Yankees clearly need a first baseman — they were last in the majors in OPS in 2024 — but maybe they’ll go in a short-term direction, with an eye on pursuing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. next offseason.

“That could be a trade for Cody Bellinger, Nathaniel Lowe or Josh Naylor, or signing a veteran such as Carlos Santana or Paul Goldschmidt on a one-year deal,” Schoenfield wrote on December 17.

As noted, the Yankees completed a trade for Bellinger on the day Schoenfield released his prediction, but Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the left-hander would play center field.

“Cody Bellinger was told that he will be playing center field for the Yankees, sliding Aaron Judge back to right field,” Nightengale wrote on December 17.

Yankees Trading for Bellinger Could Confuse Things With Walker

The New York Yankees trading for Bellinger could confuse things, as they could view him as their first baseman if they don’t want to spend money on a player like Walker. Nightengale’s report brings some confidence to the Yankees doing more, but there are questions about that now.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post shared the same message, writing that Bellinger will likely end up in center field.

“Bellinger was always the best fit since Yanks could employ him either in CF or at 1B. Depends who else they add but 1B market is well stocked so more likely CB winds in in CF. Free agent options at 1B: Alonso, Walker, Santana, Bell. Trade options at 1B: Naylor, Lowe, Diaz,” Heyman wrote on December 17.

Schoenfield wrote that the Yankees passing on Walker could allow him to sign elsewhere, adding how there should be multiple teams interested in him.

“Where would that leave Walker? Possibly returning to the Diamondbacks. The Mariners have the need but might have to clear some payroll — like trading Luis Castillo — to make a run.

“The Nationals have been my sleeper team to land Alonso, so Walker is a possibility there. Tigers first basemen hit .224 with 15 home runs, so Walker would be a huge step up from Spencer Torkelson and the Tigers should have room to spend somewhere — maybe for Bregman, a starting pitcher or a first baseman,” Schoenfield wrote.

Will the Yankees Sign Walker?

If the New York Yankees continue to go down this path of trying to compete, signing Walker wouldn’t come as a surprise.

If they believe they’ve done enough and don’t want to spend any more money next season after taking on Bellinger’s salary outside of $2 million for 2025, Walker could end up with a different ball club.