New York Yankees Announce Austin Wells Decision Before Cubs Series Finale

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will conclude their three-game series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

They most recently lost by a score of 5-2 on Saturday night.

Austin Wells was not in the lineup.

New York Yankees Announce Austin Wells Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 08/02 1. Trent Grisham CF 2. Ben Rice 1B 3. Amed Rosario DH 4. Spencer Jones LF 5. Jasson Dominguez RF 6. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 7. Ryan McMahon 3B 8. Jose Caballero SS 9. Austin Wells C”

Wells is back in the lineup (and hitting 9th) on Sunday.

The former Arizona star comes into the day batting .162 with 35 hits, seven home runs, 14 RBIs, 22 runs and one stolen base in 76 games.

He is in the middle of his fourth MLB season (all with New York).

Social Media Reacts To Sunday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@schlittlerera: “i am so happy for spencer jones man you have no idea”

Gary Phillips: “Spencer Jones is hitting cleanup today.”

@shell895: “PLEASE JUST WIN AND DON’T EMBARRASS US AGAIN!!!!!”

@DJ_DoesSports: “Big Spence at cleanup? Yeah we’re all the way back”

@sctda320: “Pretty good road trip if you win today didn’t lose a series considering the offense has been almost nonexistent and the 2 brutal losses against the white Sox.”

@ProfessorXtwo: “I’m pulling for you but this lineup is … uninspiring.”

@Aj11106291: “This is a lineup of an unserious organization”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 62-49 record in 111 games.

They are just 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays (who are in first).

On the road, the Yankees are 36-26 in 62 games.