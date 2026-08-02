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New York Yankees Announce Austin Wells Decision Before Cubs Series Finale

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees checks on Austin Wells #28 after Wells was hit by the ball in his hand in the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 01, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will conclude their three-game series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

They most recently lost by a score of 5-2 on Saturday night.

Austin Wells was not in the lineup.

New York Yankees Announce Austin Wells Decision

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees looks on during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 08/02 1. Trent Grisham CF 2. Ben Rice 1B 3. Amed Rosario DH 4. Spencer Jones LF 5. Jasson Dominguez RF 6. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 7. Ryan McMahon 3B 8. Jose Caballero SS 9. Austin Wells C”

Wells is back in the lineup (and hitting 9th) on Sunday.

The former Arizona star comes into the day batting .162 with 35 hits, seven home runs, 14 RBIs, 22 runs and one stolen base in 76 games.

He is in the middle of his fourth MLB season (all with New York).

Social Media Reacts To Sunday’s Lineup

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 17, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@schlittlerera: “i am so happy for spencer jones man you have no idea”

Gary Phillips:Spencer Jones is hitting cleanup today.”

@shell895: “PLEASE JUST WIN AND DON’T EMBARRASS US AGAIN!!!!!”

@DJ_DoesSports: “Big Spence at cleanup? Yeah we’re all the way back”

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees hits a solo home run in the third inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

@sctda320: “Pretty good road trip if you win today didn’t lose a series considering the offense has been almost nonexistent and the 2 brutal losses against the white Sox.”

@ProfessorXtwo: “I’m pulling for you but this lineup is … uninspiring.”

@Aj11106291: “This is a lineup of an unserious organization”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees celebrates hitting a home run during the seventh inning with teammate Ali Sánchez #39 during a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 1, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 62-49 record in 111 games.

They are just 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays (who are in first).

On the road, the Yankees are 36-26 in 62 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Austin Wells Decision Before Cubs Series Finale

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