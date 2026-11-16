What Yankees’ Connection To Luis Arraez Means For Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The New York Yankees are looking to upgrade their roster after another disappointing early playoff exit. While New York is always going to be connected to a lot of free agents given the team’s willingness to spend to improve, the latest connection to infielder Luis Arraez could have a lot of ramifications for the team if the Yankees do end up signing the contact-heavy second baseman.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently wrote about what he’s heard since the GM Meetings and shared some interesting nuggets about the Yankees: “The Yankees have also been connected with second basemen Brandon Lowe and Luis Arraez, and the door has not been shut on a reunion with Jazz Chisholm Jr. just yet.”

This is interesting info as it seems New York is really keeping its options open at second base. Some like Jon Morosi have said they do not envision Jazz Chisholm Jr. returning to the Yankees which would make sense since he is coming off a disappointing 2026 season in which he hit .231/.312/.399 with 19 home runs and 55 runs batted in.

Arraez could be a very interesting alternative since he is coming off a solid 2026 season. He spent the first half with the San Francisco giants and really shined before being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies where his production dropped a bit, but on the whole it was still a good year as he hit .310/.345/.419 with six home runs and 64 runs batted in while also earning an All-Star nod.

Not only that but he proved that he is a more than capable defender at second base which was a major question mark coming into the season. Adding a contact-first hitter like Arraez who can also hold his own on defense may be just what the Yankees need especially as they look to find more consistency offensively.

Could the Yankees sign Arraez and Chisholm?

Is there a world in which the Yankees could sign both Luis Arraez and Jazz Chisholm Jr.? Potentially, but it feels fairly unlikely. Maybe they could sign them both and have one play second while the other handles third base if they are able to move Ryan McMahon somehow, but that may just be too hard logistically.

Plus, there is the fact that neither player will come cheap. Some predictions have Arraez earning a contract north of $100 million which is definitely on the higher side, but Chisholm may also earn himself a large contract in the nine-figure range so the more likely outcome is that New York will have to choose one over the other.

The better bet may be Arraez just since he has historically been a much more consistent offensive contributor than Chisholm who is much more prone to streakiness. We will see what the Yankees do but it is clear their plans at second base are very much up in the air.