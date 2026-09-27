Why is the Yankees-Orioles Game Canceled Today?

The first pitch of Sunday afternoon’s game between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m. EDT.

The Yankees wrote on X: Please be advised today’s game will not start on time.

Yankees-Orioles Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

UPDATE: The game has been canceled.

Here is the hourly forecast in the Bronx as of 12:36 p.m. EDT, according to Weather.com:

12:36 p.m. EDT: Rain Shower

1:00 p.m. EDT: 62% Light Rain

2:00 p.m. EDT: 54% Showers

3:00 p.m. EDT: 93% Rain

4:00 p.m. EDT: 90% Rain

5:00 p.m. EDT: 80% Rain

6:00 p.m. EDT: 79% Rain

7:00 p.m. EDT: 83% Rain

There is rain in the hourly forecast throughout the rest of the day.

From meteorologist Kevin Roth on X (2:52 p.m. EDT): Increasingly worried about the Yankees game. Already in a Late Start with THIS moving in. Not sure what the plan is here, and frankly there’s no good plan that I could think of here.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

New York Yankees Lineup

The Yankees haven’t announced their lineup for today’s game yet. This post will be updated when it’s revealed.

Technically, Sunday’s game doesn’t matter, since the Yankees have already clinched the top AL Wild Card spot and the Orioles won’t make the postseason. Therefore, it’s possible today’s game will be cancelled.

Baltimore Orioles Lineup

While the Yankees haven’t announced a lineup, the Orioles have:

New York Yankees Starting Pitcher

Elmer Rodriguez is scheduled to start for the Yankees today.

The 23-year-old right-hander is 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings across six appearances with New York this season.

Baltimore Orioles Starting Pitcher

Shane Baz is scheduled to start for the Orioles today.

The 27-year-old right-hander is 6-15 with a 4.11ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 154 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings across 31 starts this season.