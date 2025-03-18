Top Yankees Pitcher Facing Demotion Despite Dominant Spring

Could the New York Yankees, in their desperate need for veteran starters, be forced to demote a top prospect despite his impressive spring performance?

The Yankees have been hit hard by injuries to their starting pitchers. The projected rotation entering spring training has been reduced by at least two for much, if not all, of the season, testing the team’s depth as it tries to defend the American League title.

A wide-open battle for the last spots could come down to Will Warren – the Yankee’s No. 5 prospect, who has a 2.87 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 15.2 innings this spring – and Carlos Carrasco – the 38-year-old veteran and non-roster invitee who was brought in on a minor league agreement. Because Carrasco’s agreement allows him to opt out if he is not added to the active roster, a few Yankees insiders believe the team will choose to keep Carrasco out of fear of losing him entirely.

“The Yankees need Carlos Carrasco at this point in time simply because they don’t have that many starting pitchers on the roster right now,” said Alex Wilson, of the Empire Sports Network podcast Fireside Yankees.

Injuries Devastate Yankees Rotation Considered Among MLB’s Best

The Yankees were thought to have one of the best starting rotations in Major League Baseball this season, but in early March, Luis Gil, the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year, was diagnosed with a high-grade lat strain. The team shut Gil down from throwing for six weeks, when he will be re-evaluated.

A week later, Gerrit Cole had tests done on his sore elbow, and it was determined that he needed Tommy John surgery, which will sideline him for the 2025 season.

Then yesterday, the team announced that Clarke Schmidt had been scratched from starting Monday’s games because of shoulder soreness. He threw 24 pitches in a bullpen session instead in the morning and reportedly said he felt fine afterwards.

“Obviously was bouncing back a little slower this week and just being a little more cautious with the time of year,” he said. “And losing a couple guys in the rotation, you don’t want to make a small thing a big thing. So just being smart and felt really good today.”

Now, the Yankees await to see how Schmidt recovers from the session.

“I think we felt good about it, but anytime you’re [scratched], there’s still that trepidation, especially considering what we’ve been through so far with some guys this spring,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Hopefully we’re OK.”

Will Warren Could be Sent to Triple-A After ‘Remarkable’ Camp

With the loss of Cole and Gil, the Yankees are relying heavily on Max Fried and Carlos Rodon, and Marcus Stroman becomes a much more important player. There is a chance, if Schmidt were also to miss any time, that Carrasco and Warren might both leave spring as members of the big league staff.

But if only one spot in the starting five is open, what will the Yankees choose to do?

“If this was a situation where there’s no ramifications to sending Carlos Carrasco down, this isn’t a conversation to me,” Ryan Garcia said on the podcast. “I think will Warren has clearly earned that fifth starter job. He has been one of the most if not the most impressive pitcher for the Yankees in camp. His stuff has been remarkable.”