Yankees Grab All-Star Utility Man in Proposed Trade

Unless the New York Yankees are willing to give someone like Alex Bregman $150-plus million in free agency, it looks likely that they’ll have to make a trade for an infielder. The Yankees being able to trade for a second or third baseman gives them some flexibility, but they’ll have to find a deal they’re comfortable with before anything happens.

There could be some sneaky names on the trade front, including utility man Willi Castro. Castro has played second, shortstop, and the outfield throughout his career, giving the Yankees a player who could play multiple positions in areas of need.

An All-Star in 2024, Ryan Garcia proposed a trade idea with the Minnesota Twins for the switch-hitter.

“Hitting is complicated, not only do hitters have to handle how good pitching has become in the modern game, but they also have to adjust to different ballpark dimensions that can affect what’s a home run or an out. Willi Castro didn’t struggle in his games at Minnesota, but the Bronx would provide a much better home field advantage for his pull-side power…

“The friendlier dimensions of Yankee Stadium may also help Willi Castro better improve his pull rates, as he pulled around 28% of his flyballs from the left-handed side but could try to improve that number in 2025. That may be difficult with already-existing swing-and-miss issues in-zone, but his aggressive approach allows him to keep the strikeouts to about a league-average clip,” Garcia wrote on January 2.

What Would the Yankees Have to Trade for Castro?

Castro shouldn’t require the New York Yankees to move a big package. He’s in his final year of arbitration and will hit free agency next offseason, so it could be a one-year rental.

Garcia named three players who could potentially be moved in the deal.

“Secondly, the Twins’ need for cost-controlled pitching and a right-handed outfielder could make someone like Mark Leiter Jr. or Everson Pereira attractive. Maybe Yoendrys Gomez, who is out of MiLB options, could be of interest to the Twins who might like some of his pitch data, especially since the young right-hander can either start or work out of the bullpen if needed,” Garcia wrote.

Moving any of those three players for a 102 OPS+ bat and a much-improved defender would be a great addition for the Yankees. Castro ranked in the 73rd percentile in range and 83rd percentile in arm strength, according to Baseball Savant.

Is Castro Available?

The Minnesota Twins are one of the teams around Major League Baseball that could help the New York Yankees facilitate a trade. Whether it’s for someone like Castro or Carlos Correa, the Twins have players who could be dealt.

According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, the Twins are “likelier” to trade someone like Castro than any of their star players.

“Instead, the Twins are much likelier to try to trade pitcher Chris Paddack, who is set to earn $7.5 million, catcher Christian Vázquez ($10 million) or Willi Castro, who could earn $6.2 million in arbitration. Although they’d prefer to fetch something tangible in return for any of those players, the Twins would likely accept getting out from under those salaries to spend the money elsewhere,” Hayes wrote on December 9.

If the Twins are willing to get a deal done, the Yankees could find a solid professional who would help them on both sides of the baseball.