Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Feelings Clear on Bullpen Concerns

The New York Yankees rolled past the Houston Astros 9-3 on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. The offense has produced at least seven runs in each of the last three games. At 75-57, the Yankees are surging at the right time.

The lineup has found its footing. The rotation has stabilized. But behind the starters, the picture is less settled.

With 30 games left in the regular season, Aaron Boone was direct about the challenge ahead.

Boone Acknowledges the Balancing Act

The Yankees have lost four relievers to the injured list in a span of weeks.

Fernando Cruz is the most recent. Angel Chivilli and Kervin Castro went down with separate elbow issues before him. Ryan Weathers, whom the Yankees had envisioned moving into a September relief role, was shut down last weekend with a flexor tendon problem.

The attrition has left Paul Blackburn, Brent Headrick, and closer David Bednar carrying the bulk of the high-leverage work. Boone made clear after Wednesday’s win that protecting those arms matters just as much as deploying them.

“We’re going to go heavy with obviously Paul and Headrick and Bednar on certain nights,” Boone said. “But we’ve got to take care of them, too, because we know how critical they are to us having the ultimate success this season.”

Blackburn has already crossed 50 appearances in his first full campaign working out of the pen. Boone chose not to extend him beyond one inning on Wednesday despite the game being tied at the time. The message was clear. The workload is being monitored.

The Search for Depth

The string of injuries has turned the final month into a tryout. Boone needs to find out which arms beyond the core group can handle the moment.

The front office’s decision to stand pat on bullpen help at the August 3 trade deadline looks more consequential with each passing week. Brian Cashman indicated at the time that the Yankees had pursued relief options but could not find a deal that made sense. Since then, four arms have been lost to the training room.

Michael Fulmer signed a major-league deal on Wednesday after being released by the Angels earlier in the week. He worked a scoreless eighth in his debut. Justin Topa was added days before. Both bring experience. Neither was part of the plan a month ago.

Boone is searching for contributors in real time. The auditions are happening with the standings watching.

Final Word for the Yankees

The Yankees are winning games. The offense has come alive. The record reflects a team that belongs in the postseason conversation.

But Boone is not hiding from the reality of his bullpen. The depth has been gutted. The arms he trusts can only absorb so much. And the arms behind them are still proving what they can do.