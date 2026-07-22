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Yankees’ Aaron Boone Provides Giancarlo Stanton Update Before Pirates Doubleheader

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Yankees' Aaron Boone Provides Giancarlo Stanton Update Before Pirates Doubleheader
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 01: Giancarlo Stanton #27 outfield the New York Yankees looks on during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are set to begin a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Game 1 of the doubleheader is slated to begin at 1:05 p.m. EDT. Game 2 is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. EDT.

Before the doubleheader, Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided a fresh update on injured star Giancarlo Stanton.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Provides Positive Giancarlo Stanton Update

Yankees' Aaron Boone Provides Giancarlo Stanton Update Before Pirates Doubleheader

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 04: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees runs to first after hitting an RBI double during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium on April 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caean Couto/Getty Images)

Via SNY Yankees on X: “Aaron Boone gives an update on Giancarlo Stanton: “He’s in his running progression now. I don’t have a timeline…but feel like he’s moving in a good direction. I just don’t know if that’s a couple weeks from now, a few weeks from now…but he’s getting much closer.””

On Monday, MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch suggested Stanton was recovering much slower.

Via Hoch on X: “Giancarlo Stanton isn’t close to returning. Though Stanton has resumed his running progression after a recent calf strain, #Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday there is “no timeline” for Stanton to play in Minor League games. He has been out since April 24.”

Looking at Giancarlo Stanton

The New York Yankees announced encouraging Giancarlo Stanton news.

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Stanton appeared in just 24 games this year before landing on the injured list with a right calf strain on April 28 (retroactive to April 25). He has been out ever since.

In his limited action this season, Stanton slashed .256/.302/.422 with three home runs, six doubles and 14 RBI.

The Yanees slugger is nearing the end of his 13-year, $325 million contract extension he signed with the Miami Marlins in 2014. Just three year after signing the monstrous contract, Stanton was dealt to the New York.

Stanton has been a good hitter when healthy for New York, but he’s often been on the IL, appearing in just 764 games for the team since 2018.

In his nine seasons with the Yankees, Stanton has hit .245/.325/.491 with 189 home runs and 511 RBI. In his 17-season career between Miami and New York, he has accumulated 47 bWAR, 456 homers and 1,183 RBI.

Stanton has won several notable awards, including MVP, ALCS MVP and Silver Slugger (2x). He’s a five-time All-Star.

New York Yankees Right Now

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 29: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

New York is two games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East with a 56-44 record. The club currently holds the first American League Wild Card spot.

The Yankees have won 6 of their last 10 games.

New York defeated Pittsburgh 8-5 on Monday. The second game of the series was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but inclement weather forced the matchup to be moved to today as part of a doubleheader.

Gerrit Cole is slated to start Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader for New York. Mitch Keller will make the start for Pittsburgh.

Max Fried is expected to start Game 2 for the Yankees, while Bubba Chandler is slated to start for the Pirates.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Yankees’ Aaron Boone Provides Giancarlo Stanton Update Before Pirates Doubleheader

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