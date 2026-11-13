The New York Yankees failed to win the World Series for the 17th year in a row in 2026, matching the longest drought since the iconic franchise won its first championship in 1923. As a result, and due to other factors as well, Yankees fans have grown disillusioned with manager Aaron Boone.

Bt according to a new report by Yankees insider Bob Klapisch of NJ.com, fans shied take hear because the Yankees are already lining up Boone’s replacement, and he could be in the Yankees dugout by the time spring training opens.

Joe Espada, fired as Houston Astros manager last month, is the front-runner to become Yankees bench coach and a potential successor to Aaron Boone, according to the report.

“According to one source familiar with the Yankees’ thinking, Espada’s hiring is inevitable,” Klapisch wrote. “The source requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the situation. Espada is smart, articulate and well-liked.”

With Boone in the final year of his contract, the Yankees’ next bench coach will face an obvious question — is he there to help the manager or replace him?

Brad Ausmus created the opening Wednesday when he left to take Espada’s old job in Houston, according to Pinstripes Nation writer Esteban Quiñones.

A source familiar with the club’s thinking called Espada’s hiring “inevitable,” according to Klapisch. General manager Brian Cashman has not committed. The Yankees have “a whole bunch of guys we’re going to have to sift through,” Cashman said at the general managers’ meetings in Las Vegas, as quoted by Pinstripes Nation.

Joe Espada’s Career Includes Prior Yankees Stint

Espada, 51, was born in Santurce, Puerto Rico, and set a school record with a .442 batting average at the University of Mobile. The Oakland Athletics drafted him 45th overall in 1996, and he spent 10 minor league seasons, half of them at Triple-A, without ever reaching the majors.

His coaching résumé starts with the Miami Marlins. He worked in the Yankees’ pro scouting department in 2014, then spent 2015 through 2017 as third-base coach under Joe Girardi. He has stayed close with Cashman since, Klapisch wrote.

Espada was Houston’s bench coach from 2018 and part of the Astros’ 2022 World Series championship staff. He succeeded Dusty Baker as manager in 2024. The Astros went 256-229 under Espada and won the AL West in 2024 and 2026, but they went 0-4 in the postseason, according to Pinstripes Nation. They declined to renew his contract Oct. 14 after a wild-card series sweep.

Klapisch called Espada a safe pick and a capable aide for Boone, then argued the Yankees need the opposite. Espada is as calm, data-minded and methodical as Boone, he wrote. Klapisch floated former Yankees catcher Jorge Posada as a bad-cop counterweight, and pointed to Jazz Chisholm Jr. playing second base with a lollipop in his mouth. Boone did not bench him the next day.

Pinstripes Nation reached a similar conclusion, namely, Espada brings continuity, but not a tougher counterweight amid questions about accountability.

Aaron Boone’s Yankees Record Fuels Fan Frustration

Boone arrived in 2018 with no major league coaching or managing experience, and has since built a 790-565 record through nine seasons. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers, with 849, won more over that span.

The Yankees reached the postseason in eight of Boone’s nine years and won three AL East titles, but they made only one World Series, the 2024 loss to the Dodgers in five games. Boone’s postseason record is 27-30, and he has won no championships as manager. The franchise’s last title came in 2009.

In 2026, New York won 93 games and swept Boston in the wild-card series, then Tampa Bay swept the Yankees in the division series. Boone returns for a 10th season in 2027, the last year of his contract.

Boone has said he believes he does the job well but that the job ultimately demands a championship. After the sweep, fans booed Boone at Yankee Stadium, and some also chanted “Fire Boone”.

A poll of more than 11,000 New York Post readers found roughly 85% wanted Boone fired. About 73% wanted Cashman gone, too. Critics cite a missing championship culture and lax accountability.

Klapisch wrote that a 10th title-less season would almost certainly end Boone’s run, and an Espada hire would put a ready replacement in the building. For now, the Yankees have announced neither a bench coach nor a succession plan.