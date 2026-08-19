Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Feelings Clear on Key Starter’s Return

The New York Yankees left Baltimore with a 3-1 win over the Orioles on Tuesday night, their second straight victory after a three-game skid. Trent Grisham accounted for every run, delivering his 17th home run of the season before coming through again late.

The Yankees managed just five hits and struck out 14 times, with Grisham’s two-run single in the seventh providing the difference in a game that remained tight throughout.

That put added weight on the pitching staff. Carlos Rodón returned to the mound for his first major league start since June 28 after dealing with elbow inflammation. Manager Aaron Boone liked what he saw.

Boone Makes Feelings Clear on Rodón’s Return

Rodón threw 66 pitches across four innings in his return. He struck out four batters while limiting Baltimore to two hits and two walks.

The only run against him came when Coby Mayo went deep in the third inning.

“I thought he did really well,” Boone said after the game. “To give us four strong innings, hold them to one run there, you know, set us up to go win that game.”

Rodón was not being asked to carry the Yankees deep into the night. After nearly two months away, getting through four effective innings and handing over a winnable game represented progress.

The timing matters for New York.

Max Fried recently returned to the injured list, putting more pressure on a rotation that had only just gotten Rodón back. There will be time for him to build his workload and sharpen his command. Tuesday was about establishing a starting point.

George Lombard Jr. Continues to Impress Yankees

Rodón was not the only player who caught Boone’s attention.

George Lombard Jr. went 2-for-4 and scored a run while continuing to hold his own at the plate. He also produced another strong defensive moment, making a difficult throw from the hole that drew praise from Boone afterward.

Boone explained that Lombard had been considered ready on the defensive side of the ball for some time. The greater question was how quickly his offense would develop.

That part has moved forward.

“I feel like he’s really grown this year offensively,” Boone said. “He’s taken big strides as a hitter…I can’t say I’m surprised by the quality of the at-bats.”

That is more significant than one two-hit night.

The Yankees already knew Lombard could impact games with his glove. If the offensive growth continues, the conversation around what he can provide changes quickly.

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Final Word for the Yankees

Rodón returned after nearly two months away and gave the Yankees what they needed. Nothing spectacular was required. Four effective innings were enough.

Lombard provided another encouraging look at his development, while Boone and the bullpen handled the rest.

The Yankees needed Rodón back. Tuesday was a useful first answer.