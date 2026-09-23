Yankees’ Aaron Boone Delivers Clear Max Fried Verdict Before Playoffs

The New York Yankees saw the Tampa Bay Rays claim the AL East crown at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night. A 6-1 loss in the nightcap of a doubleheader split ended whatever remained of the division chase and confirmed what had felt inevitable for weeks. The Yankees are headed to the Wild Card Series.

The sting of the celebration was real. So was the pragmatism that followed it. With five regular season games remaining and the postseason less than a week away, manager Aaron Boone’s focus has already shifted to October.

His assessment of one pitcher in particular made that clear.

Boone’s Comments on Fried

Max Fried will not pitch again in the regular season. Tuesday’s start against the Rays was his final tuneup before the playoffs.

“I think he looks great,” Boone said. “I thought he was really good tonight. He threw the ball well. His curveball was really, really good tonight. Cutter was there. For the most part, was filling up the strike zone really well.”

Fried’s night unraveled in the seventh when a bunt play went sideways and three runs came in. Before that, he had been efficient and sharp. Boone saw a pitcher who is ready for October, not one who got tagged for four runs.

“He managed contact really well. I thought he was efficient,” Boone said. “He’s in a good place ready to go. Looking forward to seeing him out there in the postseason now.”

Managing the Final Five Games

With the standings locked in, Boone outlined how the Yankees will approach the rest of the week. The priority is keeping players sharp without wearing anyone down.

“Getting guys ready, picking some days for some guys to get off,” Boone said. “We’re the real game. So we’re playing. But I will pick some spots to get some guys down.”

Cody Bellinger and Austin Wells are candidates for rest days. Spencer Jones may get a day to manage. Boone also mentioned experimenting with defensive positions and being selective about when leverage relievers pitch.

The balance is delicate. The games do not matter in the standings. The rhythm and preparation matter for everything that comes after.

Final Word for the Yankees

The division belongs to Tampa Bay. The Yankees know it. They watched the celebration and walked off their own field.

What happens next is the only thing that counts. Fried is ready. Cole and Schlittler are lined up. The rotation has three arms capable of winning a postseason start.

The Wild Card Series begins next week, with a Red Sox series in the Bronx the most likely outcome. Boone’s message on Tuesday was simple. His team is not done. The pitching is in place. Now it is time to prove it matters.