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Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Feelings Clear on Rotation Ahead of ALDS

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Aaron Boone, New York Yankees
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(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees arrived in St. Petersburg on Thursday night after sweeping the Boston Red Sox out of the Wild Card Series. The trip did not go smoothly. A hydraulics issue delayed their charter out of Westchester County Airport, forced them onto a bus to LaGuardia, and pushed their hotel arrival past 1 a.m.

The schedule ahead looks better than the travel. Game 1 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays is Saturday at Tropicana Field, and the Yankees enter it with a pitching staff that manager Aaron Boone believes is positioned as well as it has been all year.

When asked about his rotation, Boone did not hold back.

Boone on His Starters for the ALDS

The decision to name Gerrit Cole the Game 1 starter was straightforward. Boone said Friday that Carlos Rodón was genuinely considered for the assignment, but the discussion did not last long.

“That’s how good we feel about where Carlos is with our four guys that we’re going to lean on in the postseason,” Boone said.

Cole gets Game 1 at Tropicana Field. Cam Schlittler is expected to follow in Game 2. Rodón and Max Fried will handle Games 3 and 4 back at Yankee Stadium.

When asked if he could remember a time in his career when he felt better about a rotation, Boone did not hesitate.

“There’s no question I feel great about those guys,” Boone said. “That’s been the biggest strength for us throughout the year. It sustained us. It got us through some difficult times. And I feel like they’re all in a good place right now.”

The numbers back him up. Schlittler finished the regular season with a 1.95 ERA and is the presumptive AL Cy Young winner. Fried threw six innings of one-run ball in Game 2 against the Red Sox. Cole owns a 3.61 ERA across 22 starts in his Tommy John comeback season. Rodón has been strong enough to warrant consideration for Game 1 of every round.

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Carlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch in the first inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are wearing hats to honor first responders on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on New York during the game. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Rays’ Challenge

Tampa Bay won the AL East with the best record in the American League. Their lineup is built on contact and speed rather than power, led by Yandy Díaz’s league-leading 180 hits and Chandler Simpson’s 46 stolen bases. Junior Caminero provides the thunder with 42 home runs on the year.

The Rays’ pitching staff matches up well on paper. Drew Rasmussen starts Game 1 opposite Cole. Freddy Peralta, Nick Martinez, and Griffin Jax give manager Kevin Cash multiple options behind him.

Cash said Friday his team has been preparing as if Aaron Judge will be in the Yankees lineup regardless of his calf status.

“I expect him playing right field, hitting third,” Cash said.

Rasmussen echoed the same approach.

“I’ve done my deep dive on Aaron Judge,” Rasmussen said. “We make the assumption he’s in there until he’s not.”

New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – JULY 09: Drew Rasmussen #57 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts in the third inning against the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field on July 09, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Final Word for the Yankees

The Yankees have four starters Boone trusts with any game in October.

Cole, Schlittler, Fried, and Rodón give Boone answers for every matchup and every scenario.

Game 1 is Saturday night. The rotation is ready.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Feelings Clear on Rotation Ahead of ALDS

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