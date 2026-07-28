Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Feelings Clear After Win Over White Sox

The New York Yankees managed a total of eight runs over three games in Philadelphia last weekend. The pitching staff carried the team to two wins with almost no margin for error. The absence of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton is growing more visible by the day.

Monday night in Chicago started the same way. Max Fried gave up three runs in a 32-pitch first inning during just his second start back from the injured list. Jazz Chisholm Jr. botched a transfer at second base that could have gotten the first out. The deficit felt familiar.

Then something different happened.

Boone on a Win That Wasn’t Pretty

The Yankees scored nine runs. They strung together two separate four-run frames. They took the lead in the fourth, gave it back in the fifth, grabbed it again in the seventh, and blew the game open in the eighth. It was chaotic. It was messy. The defense committed multiple errors. But when it was over, the Yankees had a 9-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field and their 10th win over a 14-game stretch.

Aaron Boone was asked about it postgame.

“The ’83 White Sox had a slogan, ‘Winning Ugly,'” Boone said. “But they all count. We know we’ve got to play cleaner than that, but a really gritty effort by a lot of different people in that room.”

What stood out to Boone was how many players responded when things went sideways.

“A lot of guys got up off the mat today and did some really good things,” Boone said.

Play

Chisholm Shakes Off the Error

Chisholm’s night could have gone badly. The error in the first inning contributed to the early deficit.

“You gotta shake it off,” Chisholm said. “I just took my head off it a little bit early, tried to get the tag down too fast. But you gotta keep playing and pick up your guys.”

He did exactly that. Chisholm came back with a two-run double off a left-hander in the fourth inning that tied the game. He dropped a perfectly executed bunt in the eighth that loaded the bases and set up the inning that put the game away. He stole two bases and scored twice.

“We’re never going to give up,” Chisholm said. “Just play every game like Game 7.”

Sanchez’s Moment

The swing that broke the game open came from the most unlikely spot in the lineup.

Ali Sanchez stepped to the plate in the eighth inning drove it just over the left-field wall. Three-run homer. His first in the major leagues.

“Everyone’s journey is different,” Boone said. “There’s so many tremendous stories to tell about different guys, and Ali’s one of those.”

Final Word for the Yankees

The Yankees are 60-46. They are doing it without Judge, without Stanton, and now without Cody Bellinger, who could be out until September.

Monday night was not clean. Boone said it himself. But it was alive. The lineup showed fight,and the contributions came from everywhere.

Winning ugly still counts. Boone knows that. So does the rest of the clubhouse.