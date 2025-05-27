Yankees’ Aaron Judge Tops AL MVP Race With A Surprise Hot On His Heels

As the 2025 MLB season rolls into summer, the American League MVP conversation is already taking shape—and unsurprisingly, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is at the center of it.

The 33-year-old outfielder is putting together another monster campaign, one that could rival (or even surpass) his record-setting 2022 season. But what’s surprising? The name rapidly gaining ground behind him: Cal Raleigh.

ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle currently ranks the red-hot Seattle Mariners catcher No. 2 behind Judge in Tuesday’s projections.

Judge is no stranger to MVP buzz. In 2022, he hit 62 home runs and posted a 218 wRC+, the seventh-best mark in modern baseball history. In 2025, he’s trending even higher. Judge currently leads the American League in virtually every key offensive stat—home runs, RBIs, slugging, OPS, and runs scored. His OPS+ is pushing into Barry Bonds territory, and there are rumblings about the possibility of him flirting with a .400 average.

If he stays healthy, Judge seems destined to claim his second MVP in three seasons. But the real twist? He might not be as unchallenged as it appears.

Raleigh’s AL MVP Chances In 2025

Catching is one of the most demanding and underappreciated positions in baseball. Rarely do catchers get love in the MVP conversation—and even more rarely do they deserve to be there. But Raleigh is forcing the league (and fans) to pay attention.

After winning his first Gold Glove in 2024, Raleigh has taken his game to another level in 2025. He’s currently hitting over .250 (a career high), while ranking among the league leaders in home runs for catchers. Perhaps more impressive than the raw power is the complete evolution of his plate discipline: Raleigh has trimmed his strikeout rate and pushed his walk rate into elite territory.

Statistically, he’s delivering on both ends. Raleigh is a top-5 AL hitter in fWAR and AXE value, and he leads all catchers in isolated power, per ESPN.

Defensively, he’s been outstanding as usual. Raleigh’s game-calling and framing continue to stand out, and his throwing metrics are among the best in the league. He’s a rare modern catcher: powerful, durable, and analytically elite.

No one’s saying Raleigh is ready to dethrone Judge just yet. But the numbers are getting closer than you might think.

How Yankees’ Judge Will Ultimately Take Home The Crown

Judge’s dominance is unquestioned for the Yankees, but he also comes with an injury history. Should he miss any time, the MVP race could swing open—and Raleigh might be in the best position to take advantage. More importantly, Raleigh’s value comes from his entire game—not just offensive fireworks.

In several advanced metrics, like Win Probability Added (WPA) and adjusted WAR (AXE), Raleigh is hanging with Judge in terms of total contribution. While Judge might be the most dangerous hitter on the planet, Raleigh is arguably the most complete player in the AL right now.

Plus, let’s not ignore narrative. If the Mariners remain in playoff contention and Raleigh continues to lead both offensively and defensively, voters could be swayed by the rarity—and difficulty—of dominating from the catcher position.

Only a handful of catchers have ever won MVP—Joe Mauer in 2009 being the most recent in the AL. If Raleigh keeps this up, he’ll force the conversation not just about catcher value, but about what defines an MVP in today’s game.

Judge remains the favorite—and rightfully so. But Raleigh is making a strong case. Keep watching. This MVP race is just heating up as the season moves into June.