New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision During White Sox Series

The New York Yankees have won each of the first two games of their four-game series against the Chicago White Sox this week.

Anthony Volpe started at shortstop in both of the first two meetings and recorded a hit in each game, going 2-for-8 across the two contests.

However, before Wednesday’s game, which will feature Cam Schlittler on the mound for New York against Chicago’s Davis Martin, manager Aaron Boone made a lineup change.

Yankees Announce Volpe Decision

The Yankees revealed their lineup a couple of hours before first pitch, and Volpe will not be in the starting lineup Wednesday.

Instead, Jose Caballero will start at shortstop after sitting out Tuesday night, while the rest of the infield will feature Paul Goldschmidt at first base, Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base, and Ryan McMahon at third base.

Yankees 7/29 T. Grisham CF

B. Rice DH

J. Domínguez RF

P. Goldschmidt 1B

S. Jones LF

J. Chisholm Jr. 2B

R. McMahon 3B

J. Caballero SS

A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 29, 2026

Volpe’s 2026 Season

Volpe began the year on the IL and returned to action in the minor leagues as he worked to regain his footing. The young shortstop has dealt with consistency issues throughout his career since making his MLB debut in 2023.

This season, Volpe has appeared in 52 games and is slashing .250/.338/.678 with 19 runs, 40 hits, one home run, 18 RBIs, and seven stolen bases.

Yankees Right Now

New York enters Wednesday with a 61-46 record and remains just 2.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East despite dealing with a long list of injuries.

The Yankees have played without Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton for more than a month, recently lost Cody Bellinger to a hamstring injury, and still await the returns of pitchers Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt, and Luis Gil.

If the season ended today, the Yankees would hold the top Wild Card spot in the AL and host a best-of-three series in the Bronx.