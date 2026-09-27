New York Yankees Announce Carlos Rodon Decision Ahead of Red Sox Series

The New York Yankees didn’t get to play their final game of the regular season against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday after rain forced the postponement.

That means the focus has now fully shifted to Tuesday night, when they begin a best-of-three series at home in the Bronx against the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Series.

Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers

On Sunday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced the starting pitchers for the first two games and Game 3, if necessary.

Right-handed ace and AL Cy Young favorite Cam Schlittler will start Tuesday night’s game, while Max Fried will start Game 2.

If necessary, veteran Gerrit Cole will start Game 3, which means lefty Carlos Rodón will not start a game in the Wild Card Series.

The Yankees have announced their starters for the Wild Card series: Game 1: Cam Schlittler

Game 2: Max Fried

Game 3: Gerrit Cole LET’S GO BOYS.#Yankees pic.twitter.com/OUWoacJlck — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) September 27, 2026

Yankees Make Rodon Decision

Despite not getting a start, Boone also revealed on Sunday that Rodon will be available to pitch out of the bullpen for the Yankees during this series.

Via ESPN’s Jorge Castillo: “Aaron Boone said he expects to have Carlos Rodon on the roster to pitch out of the bullpen in the Wild Card series.”

Aaron Boone said he expects to have Carlos Rodón on the roster to pitch out of the bullpen in the Wild Card series. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) September 27, 2026

He’ll be joined by Will Warren, who will also make the transition to the bullpen.

That said, if the Yankees can advance to the ALCS, there’s a good chance Rodón would step back into a potential starting role given it would become a best-of-five series instead of a best-of-three.