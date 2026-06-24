New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Change Before Tigers Finale

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will finish their series against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Most recently, the Yankees leveled up the series with a 4-3 win on Tuesday.

Paul Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 in the win.

New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Change

Ahead of the series finale, the New York Yankees announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Yankees 6/24 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH J. Domínguez RF C. Bellinger LF A. Volpe SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero 3B A. Wells C M. Schuemann CF R. Weathers SP”

With a left-hander on the mound for the Detroit Tigers, Paul Goldschmidt will return to the leadoff position on Wednesday.

The game will mark Goldschmidt’s 18th appearance as the Yankees’ No. 1 hitter. In that spot Goldschmidt is batting .349 with a .438 on base percentage in 73 plate appearances. Additionally, the former MVP has been particularly effective against left-handed pitching. This season, Goldschmidt is batting .397 with a 237 WRC+ against left-handed pitching.

Overall, the seven-time All-Star is having a resurgent season. He is batting .293 with 55 hits, eight doubles, 12 home runs, 28 runs, 37 RBIs and one stolen base in 53 games.

Yankees Right Now

After Tuesday’s win, the New York Yankees improved to 47-31, as they remain in first place of the American League East, with a three-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games.

Left-hander Ryan Weathers will make his 15th start of the season. He enters Wednesday’s matchup with a 2-5 record and a 4.13 ERA across 80.2 innings. Weathers had a strong last outing as he allowed only one run over 6.1 innings against the Chicago Cubs.

Tigers Right Now

Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers have also announced their starting lineup for the series finale.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Tigers 6/24 K. McGonigle 3B D. Dingler DH M. Vierling CF R. Greene LF S. Torkelson 1B H. Lee 2B B. Malgeri RF Z. McKinstry SS J. Rogers C T. Skubal SP”

At 34-45, the Tigers are in fourth place of the American League Central. They have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games. Back-to-back Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal will make his 10th start of the season. Skubal has allowed three runs in consecutive outings following his return from surgery.