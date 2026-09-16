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Yankees Announce Notable Jose Caballero Decision Before Twins Game

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New York Mets v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Jose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees brakes his bat in the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are set to wrap up their series with the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday afternoon.

If they win on Wednesday, New York will complete the sweep of the Twins and head into the next series (out West against the Diamondbacks) with some important momentum.

Before the Twins series finale, the Yanks revealed their lineup, which features several changes and a notable Jose Caballero decision.

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Jose Caballero OUT of Yankees Batting Order on Wednesday

New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 15: José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees throws to first base after fielding the ball against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning of the game at Target Field on September 15, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

After playing the last three games for the Yankees, Jose Caballero will get a day off for the series finale with the Twins.

Instead, Anthony Volpe is playing 2B and batting ninth. Caballero has been bouncing around between third base and second recently.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the full Yankees order:

Yankees 9/16: “B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF A. Judge RF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C A. Volpe 2B C. Rodón SP”

Aaron Judge is back in the order, and Austin Wells is as well.

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Taking a Quick Look at Jose Caballero This Season

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 02: José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees hits a single against the Los Angeles Angels during the tenth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 02, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

In his second season in Pinstripes, Jose Caballero is batting .234 with 14 home runs, 50 RBI, and an OPS+ of 84.

The thing that keeps Caballero in the lineup is his defensive versatility, as he’s been able to play all across the diamond for the Yanks.

His bWAR is solid at 2.3 because of his defensive prowess, which is an impressive mark.

It’s unclear if Jose Caballero will be a part of the October fold for New York, as that will likely depend on who is swinging the best bat at the time.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Yankees Announce Notable Jose Caballero Decision Before Twins Game

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