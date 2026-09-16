Yankees Announce Notable Jose Caballero Decision Before Twins Game

The New York Yankees are set to wrap up their series with the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday afternoon.

If they win on Wednesday, New York will complete the sweep of the Twins and head into the next series (out West against the Diamondbacks) with some important momentum.

Before the Twins series finale, the Yanks revealed their lineup, which features several changes and a notable Jose Caballero decision.

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Jose Caballero OUT of Yankees Batting Order on Wednesday

After playing the last three games for the Yankees, Jose Caballero will get a day off for the series finale with the Twins.

Instead, Anthony Volpe is playing 2B and batting ninth. Caballero has been bouncing around between third base and second recently.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the full Yankees order:

Yankees 9/16: “B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF A. Judge RF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C A. Volpe 2B C. Rodón SP”

Aaron Judge is back in the order, and Austin Wells is as well.

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Taking a Quick Look at Jose Caballero This Season

In his second season in Pinstripes, Jose Caballero is batting .234 with 14 home runs, 50 RBI, and an OPS+ of 84.

The thing that keeps Caballero in the lineup is his defensive versatility, as he’s been able to play all across the diamond for the Yanks.

His bWAR is solid at 2.3 because of his defensive prowess, which is an impressive mark.

It’s unclear if Jose Caballero will be a part of the October fold for New York, as that will likely depend on who is swinging the best bat at the time.

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