Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Demotion of 24-Year-Old Player During Reds Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently taking on the Cincinnati Reds in a three-game series this week.

LA has been one of the best teams in baseball since they returned Will Smith and Dalton Rushing to the fold from injuries.

Speaking to the Dodgers’ catcher depth, the organization quietly announced the demotion of one of their depth players in a minor-league move.

More MLB on Heavy: Former Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Champion Acquired by Braves

Catcher Nelson Quiroz Demoted to AA Tulsa

The Dodgers, much like all 29 other MLB teams, have been no strangers to roster moves over the past few months.

Here is, per the team’s transaction tracker, the official demotion on Quiroz:

“C Nelson Quiroz assigned to Tulsa Drillers from Oklahoma City Comets.”

Quiroz, 24, has spent his entire career in the Dodgers organization and has advanced all the way to AAA, but has yet to make his MLB debut.

He’s played in 23 total games in the minors this season and carries a batting average of .321 in 78 ABs.

Over 717 total MiLB at-bats, Nelson Quiroz is batting .289 with eight home runs and 92 RBI.

While he’s had some success in the minors, the issue for Quiroz is the fact the Dodgers have a plethora of catching depth in their organization, so perhaps Andrew Friedman may consider trading him at some point.

More MLB on Heavy: Bobby Miller Makes Honest Statement Before Dodgers-Reds Game

Taking a Quick Look at the Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now

As noted, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been on fire lately.

Albeit against lesser opponents lately, a golden rule in MLB is that if you’re in a pennant chase, is to beat the teams you’re supposed to beat, and LA has been doing that.

They just clinched a playoff berth for the 14th straight season and are looking to clinch the NL West and claim a top-two seed in the NL.

LA is currently 91-57 and has won 8 of its last 10 games.

More MLB on Heavy: Freddie Freeman & Wife Chelsea Send Out Heartfelt Post for Son Charlie