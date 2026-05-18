Yankees’ Austin Wells Sends Blunt Message Amid Major Struggles

The New York Yankees have a handful of players struggling at the plate this season. One of those players is Austin Wells, who is coming off a very productive 2025 season but has been unable to get the bat going this season.

The Yankees are opening up a four-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, and New York currently sits three games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the American League East lead. After a torrid start to the 2026 season, New York is enduring it’s first rough patch of the season, and it’s time like now where the Yankees need players like Austin Wells to step up.

Recently, Wells sent a blunt message regarding his struggles, and it’s nothing short of the truth.

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Austin Wells Has Struggled This Season.

After speaking with Greg Joyce of the New York Post, here is what Austin Wells had to say about his struggles:

“Not many words to describe how bad I’ve been. I got to do better to pick the team up.”

It’s a blunt message, but it’s the harsh truth, and it’s at least good that Wells has recognized it to this point.

The Yankees’ backup catcher is JC Escarra, who isn’t exactly close to an upgrade. Austin Wells is going to remain the starter, but it’s fair to wonder if New York will consider adding another backstop to complement Wells.

In 110 at-bats this season, Austin Wells has scored just 11 runs with three home runs and five RBIs. He’s hitting .173 with an OPS of .556. Those are ugly numbers for an everyday player.

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Austin Wells Career with Yankees

Austin Wells has spent all four seasons of his big league career with the New York Yankees. Originally a 35th-round draft pick by the Yankees in 2018, Wells decided to stay in college and was eventually a first-round pick by New York in 2020. He swiftly made it through the minors and made his MLB debut in 2023.

Over his four seasons in MLB, Wells has a career. 218 hitter with 41 home runs, 144 RBI, and an OPS of .968, which is pretty much league average.

2025 was Wells’ best season as a pro, as he clubbed 21 home runs in 126 games, and really appeared to benefit from the short porch in Yankee Stadium.

New York’s lineup features far too many left-handed hitters, which begs the question of whether the team needs to make some moves to add righties to the lineup, and whether the Yankees trade for a backup catcher (who hits right-handed) to complement Wells.

In 43 ABs against southpaws this season, Wells is hitting .116 with one XBH.

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