Yankees-Cardinals Trade Pitch Lands JoJo Romero for Two Prospects in Latest MLB Mock

In a recent ‘MLB trade deadline’ check-in by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the veteran MLB insider, noted that teams are ‘keeping a close eye’ on some of the St. Louis Cardinals trade assets, which include JoJo Romero.

JoJo Romero has been a top trade candidate dating back to the offseason. After a fire sale by the Cardinals this offseason, a lot of analysts and insiders believed that he would be dealt at some point this season. In this MLB mock trade pitch by Heavy Sports, it’s the New York Yankees who land Romero in a splash deal that would certainly improve their bullpen.

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What Would a Trade Package Look like to Acquire JoJO Romero?

In this MLB trade proposal, the Yankees could offer the Cardinals two prospects: Ben Hess and left-handed pitcher Kyle Carr, to see if St. Louis would be willing to part with JoJo Romero.

As Nightengale reports, even Riley O’Brien could be a top trade target for the Yankees.

“While the St. Louis Cardinals’ surprising success may thwart plans for selling at the trade deadline, teams still are keeping a close eye on closer Riley O’Brien and pitchers JoJo Romero and Dustin May,” reported Nightengale on USAToday.com.

For the Yankees, their biggest need this season remains bullpen help.

Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller wrote (on May 14):

“The bullpen, however, has been a bit messier, specifically two of the relievers the Yankees traded for last summer, Camilo Doval and Jake Bird. David Bednar has been solid enough at closer, but they would greatly benefit from a “set-up man who can close on occasion,” like the good old days of Dellin Betances passing the baton to Andrew Miller and/or Aroldis Chapman.”

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Will the Yankees Trade for a Bullpen Arm?

Aside from an infielder who can play third base, the New York Yankees don’t need too much help at this current moment. They have one of the best pitching staffs in baseball (in terms of starting rotation), and a plethora of stars scattered around the diamond.

However, with playoff (and World Series) aspirations, having a strong bullpen usually separates the great teams from the ‘good’ ones in the end.

As it currently stands, New York’s lefties include Tim Hill, Ryan Yarborough, and Brent Headrick.

JoJo Romero has appeared in 22 games this season (leads NL), and has posted an ERA of 3.22 with 19 strikeouts in 22+ innings.

He would immediately slot in as the Yankees’ top left-handed leverage reliever and would be a good setup man for either David Bednar or Camilo Doval. If the Cardinals make him available, the Yankees must consider making a call on the southpaw reliever.

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