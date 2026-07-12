Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Feelings Clear After Another Comeback Win

The New York Yankees trailed the Washington Nationals 2-0 heading into the eighth inning on Saturday afternoon. For seven innings, the lineup had barely made a dent against bulk reliever Miles Mikolas and the Washington pitching staff. The at-bats were there. The results were not.

Then the eighth inning arrived, and the Yankees hit three home runs in the span of five batters. Ryan McMahon went deep with one out to cut the deficit. Trent Grisham crushed a two-run shot to take the lead. Paul Goldschmidt followed with a solo blast for insurance. Yankees 4, Nationals 2.

It was the third consecutive comeback victory for a team that looked like it had forgotten how to win just a week ago. Afterward, Aaron Boone summed up what he saw from his team.

Boone Reacts to the Win

“Just some really good winning at-bats when we needed it,” Boone said.

He then acknowledged the frustration that built through the first seven innings before the breakthrough came.

“We had a couple opportunities early. One in the first where Belly put a really good swing on the ball and lined out, and then we couldn’t score later when we got first and second, nobody out,” Boone said. “One of those days, a little similar to last night, where we got some opportunities and can’t cash in, but a lot of big at-bats late in that eighth inning.”

Boone then stepped back and framed the stretch against the 10-day slide that preceded it.

“Going through that 10-day period where it was really hard, we’ve had some really good feel-good wins where a lot of people have been involved,” Boone said. “Lot of different contributions, whether it’s guys in the pen, guys off the bench in some cases, whether it’s our central figures. That always feels good.”

This has not been one player carrying the team. It has been the roster responding collectively, which is exactly what Chisholm called for in Thursday’s pregame hitters meeting.

Boone on Schlittler’s Resilience

Cam Schlittler did not have his best stuff on Saturday. He gave up two solo home runs in the first inning, walked four batters, and spent most of the afternoon grinding through at-bats rather than dominating them.

He still gave the Yankees 6⅔ innings and held the Nationals to those two early runs. That kept the game close enough for the eighth-inning rally to matter.

Boone was asked what it says about a 25-year-old pitcher who can deliver that kind of outing without his best command.

“It’s what we expect from him,” Boone said. “You’re not always going to be dominant and on top of it every single time out, and you got to find a way. He’s shown us that at every turn that he’s equipped to go handle those days too.”

The first inning Saturday could have spiraled. Instead, he settled in, made adjustments, and gave his team a chance to win.

“Great job by a lot of different people helping us win another game,” Boone said.

Final Word for the Yankees

Three straight wins. The Yankees head into Sunday’s series finale with a chance to sweep the Nationals and carry real momentum into the All-Star break.

A week ago, this team was in the middle of one of the worst stretches of its season and searching for answers everywhere.

Boone said it best. A lot of different people helping win another game. That is the version of this team that won 46 of its first 74 games earlier this season.

It looks like they are finding it again.