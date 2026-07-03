New York Yankees Announce Concerning Carlos Rodon News

T

he New York Yankees carry a seven-game losing streak into Friday night’s series opener against the Minnesota Twins.

The team’s recent struggles have largely stemmed from a growing list of injuries and absences across the roster. Those issues continued Friday afternoon.

Yankees Make Roster Moves

The Yankees reinstated both Ryan McMahon and Trent Grisham, providing a boost to the lineup with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton still on the injured list.

However, the club also announced that starting pitcher Carlos Rodon has now been placed on the 15-day injured list with left elbow inflammation.

To make further room on the roster, New York optioned infielder/outfielder Oswaldo Cabrera to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Carlos Rodon (left elbow inflammation) is the latest Yankee to land on the IL The team has also optioned Oswaldo Cabrera back to Triple-A as the corresponding moves to activate Trent Grisham and Ryan McMahon pic.twitter.com/NL9l8pB1DR — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 3, 2026

Rodon’s 2026 Campaign

Rodon has been one of the Yankees’ most consistent starters over the past few months and showed no obvious signs of an injury during his last start against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night.

This season, he is 4-2 through nine starts and 46.1 innings pitched. He owns a 3.30 ERA, 52 strikeouts, and a 1.25 WHIP.

Rodon has allowed 32 hits and 17 earned runs while walking 26 batters.

Yankees’ Current Rotation

With Rodon now joining Max Fried, Luis Gil, and Clark Schmidt on the injured list, the Yankees will have to rely on other arms to pick up the slack.

Gerrit Cole is set to start Friday night’s series opener. Ryan Weathers remains scheduled to start Sunday, while Rodon’s injury leaves the Yankees searching for a starter to fill Saturday’s spot in the Bronx.

The Yankees will now need a spot starter for the Fourth of July. Rookie Elmer Rodriguez could be a potential candidate to be recalled.

For the next several weeks, New York’s rotation could consist of Cole, Weathers, Rodriguez, Cam Schlittler, and Will Warren.