New York Yankees “Crave” San Diego Padres’ Mason Miller

The San Diego Padres and New York Yankees may be the next teams to collaborate on a trade, as rumors continue to swirl surrounding Mason Miller and his candidacy on the market.

This season, Miller has been the Padres’ anchor and driving force in the back of their bullpen.

Without his sure-handedness in the latter innings, it’s safe to say San Diego wouldn’t be anywhere near where they are.

On the year, Miller has a 0.82 ERA and has already locked down 27 saves. Additionally, he’s struck out 80 batters in a mere 43.2 innings. That puts his strikeout rate at a dazzling 48.5%.

Miller has been a hot commodity at seemingly every trade deadline since his conversion to the bullpen. As a starting pitcher, he was a project with good stuff. However, as a reliever, he’s the best in the game–and it’s not particularly close.

The Yankees bullpen, especially for the past month, has been dominant. Names like Brent Headrick, Fernando Cruz, David Bednar, and Paul Blackburn turned the corner for New York, and they’ve been great.

That being said, since the days of Mariano Rivera, the Yankee fandom expects nothing but perfection in the ninth. Miller is about as close as you’ll see to that nowadays.

In a recent Instagram post by @uncoveredmlb, they pointed out the Yankees “crave” Miller’s expertise in their own bullpen.

They wrote: “Late night find: The New York Yankees are h*rny for San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller. USA Today MLB writer Bob Nightengale claims that the Yankees front office “craves” the superstar closer; swipe to read the excerpt from his article. Real talk though? A combo of David Bednar and Mason Miller would go absolutely crazy in October with the Yankees’ dominant pitching staff. Yankees fans, would you want this to happen?”

Fans around baseball are going crazy over the mere prospect of a deal.

Social Media Reacts to Padres/Yankees Mason Miller Trade Rumors

Here’s what people are saying:

EverythingYankees: “Feeling cautiously optimistic in the Yankees’ efforts to land the plane and bring Mason Miller here. Everything we’ve heard from Sherman & Heyman, who are in the Yankee circle, makes it seem as if it’s a full-fledged pursuit. They’ve referred to him as one of their white whales, their top target, and a player the team really wants to add. It’s starting to feel like a Soto situation from 2023.”

Jon Heyman: “Superstar closer Mason Miller locks down Padres 5-3 win to finish sweep of Marlins and get back to .500. Rockies and Giants are next up for San Diego, as chance of a Miller trade is diminishing.”

Padres On SI: “A former Padres All-Star closer urged the team to trade Mason Miller to the Yankees ahead of the deadline. Read the full story below.”

Foul Territory: “AJ Preller ‘just doesn’t sound the same,’ according to one GM, per @BNightengale. Rival executives who’ve spoken to Preller believe the Padres will likely keep Mason Miller, but could trade Michael King.”

@kjwhitesox: “I think Mason Miller is on a different level, but it still gives Craig Kimbrel vibes. Focus on the rotation & catching first.”