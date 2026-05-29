Yankees Desperately Need to Trade for Twins’ $6.7 Million Catcher Even If There’s Injury Concern

The New York Yankees desperately need to bring in another catcher at some point this season to platoon with Austin Wells.

The issue is that there aren’t really many options on the trade block, but one name that’s emerged in the past month or so is Ryan Jeffers. However, Jeffers got injured not too long ago and might be out until the MLB trade deadline.

MLB.com’s Matthew Leach wrote (on May 19): “The loss of Jeffers, however, is a major blow. He is scheduled to undergo surgery on Wednesday and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks after injuring himself on a foul ball in his last at-bat on Monday night.”

“It hurt really bad,” Jeffers said. “It takes a lot. I don’t take myself out of games. Catchers in general don’t take [ourselves] out of games. It’s the position. It’s who we are. But yeah. There was no way I was swinging the bat [for the rest of] that AB.”

Even if there’s injury concern, the Yankees should still trade for Ryan Jeffers, because at this point, not having a platoon option for Austin Wells could ultimately be New York’s demise.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Trade Prediction Lands Orioles’ 9-Year MLB Outfielder

Minnesota Twins Predicted to Trade Ryan Jeffers

Despite the injury, Ryan Jeffers still stands out as the top catcher trade candidate this cycle, and Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller recently predicted that he will be moved sometime this summer:

“The aforementioned consensus odds put the Twins at around 16 percent. And if they’re destined to fade once again, Ryan Jeffers is unquestionably the most desirable catcher who is headed for free agency in a few months—provided he makes it back from his recently broken left hamate well in advance of the trade deadline and picks up anywhere near where he left off with a .949 OPS. However, where things could get mighty interesting on the backstop trade block is if the Orioles continue to flounder in sub-.500 land and become willing to at least listen to offers for Adley Rutschman, who has one year of arbitration eligibility remaining.” Over 37 games this season, Jeffers is batting .295 with seven home runs, 26 RBI, and an OPS+ of 165. Very strong numbers for Jeffers, and his numbers against left-handed pitchers are also very strong. The Yankees need to make some calls on Ryan Jeffers this summer. More MLB on Heavy: New York Mets Predicted to ‘Pull the Plug’ on $8.1 Million All-Star Amid Struggles

Austin Wells Has Struggled This Season

Austin Wells, very notably, has struggled this season.

He’s hitting .176 with four home runs, 7 RBI, and an OPS+ of 60. Wells has played 42 games as the Yankees catcher this season, and his bWAR is a flat 0.0, essentially meaning he hasn’t provided any value to this team while he’s on the field.

It’s a tough reality, because Wells had a great 2025 season, but if he doesn’t turn things around soon, the Yankees will HAVE to acquire another catcher somehow, which could put Wells role with the team in jeopardy.

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