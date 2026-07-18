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Why is the Yankees-Dodgers Game Postponed Today? When Will it Be Played?

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Find out why the Yankees-Dodgers game is delayed today, the latest weather updates, and when it's expected to resume.
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 03: The World Cup game between Argentina at Cabo Verde is shown on the scoreboard during a rain delay of the game between the Minnesota Twins and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Saturday night’s game between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York has been postponed

Yankees-Dodgers Game Postponed. When Will It Be Played?

Find out why the Yankees-Dodgers game is delayed today, the latest weather updates, and when it's expected to resume.

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 08: A view of Rain Delay signage is displayed in the fifth inning during the game between the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on July 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The forecast in New York just looked too bad for a game to be played today. There will be a doubleheader tomorrow.

Via on the New York Yankees on X: “Tonight’s Yankees-Dodgers game (Saturday, July 18) has been rescheduled due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather and will be made up as the first game of a split-admission doubleheader tomorrow, Sunday, July 19 at 12:35 P.M.”

Yankees-Dodgers Pitching Matchups

Ryan Weathers was slated to start for the Yankees before the game was postponed. The 26-year-old left-hander is 3-7 with a 4.15 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 110 strikeouts over 97 2/3 innings this season.

Via The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner on X: ““Good chance” the Yankees stand pat with their pitching plans, Boone said. Still not finalized.”

Assuming the Yankees stick with their pitching plans, right-hander Cam Schlittler will start in Game 2 of Sunday’s doubleheader. Schlittler is 9-5 with a 2.05 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 137 strikeouts over 118 2/3 innings this year.

TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 12: Ryan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning in an MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Tara Walton/Getty Images)

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JUNE 12: Ryan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning in an MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Tara Walton/Getty Images)

Right-hander Emmet Sheehan was expected to start for the Dodgers before the game was postponed. The 26-year-old right-hander is 4-6 with a 4.81 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 94 strikeouts over 82 1/3 innings this season.

Sheehan will likely start one of the doubleheader games on Sunday. Before Saturda’s game was postponed, Yoshinobu Yamamoto was Los Angeles’ scheduled starter for Sunday. Yamamoto is 9-6 with a 2.85 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 106 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings this season.

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 27: Starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan #80 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Coors Field on September 27, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

GettyDENVER, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 27: Starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan #80 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Coors Field on September 27, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

New York Yankees Right Now

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 29: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

The Yankees have the second-best record in the American League at 54-43. They are in second place in the American League East behind the Tampa Bay Rays, trailing by 2 1/2 games.

Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now

Dave Roberts

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 03: Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 3, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best record in MLB at 62-36. They hold a 12 1/2 game lead in the National League West over the second-place Arizona Diamondbacks.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Why is the Yankees-Dodgers Game Postponed Today? When Will it Be Played?

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