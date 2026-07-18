Why is the Yankees-Dodgers Game Postponed Today? When Will it Be Played?

Saturday night’s game between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York has been postponed

Yankees-Dodgers Game Postponed. When Will It Be Played?

The forecast in New York just looked too bad for a game to be played today. There will be a doubleheader tomorrow.

Via on the New York Yankees on X: “Tonight’s Yankees-Dodgers game (Saturday, July 18) has been rescheduled due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather and will be made up as the first game of a split-admission doubleheader tomorrow, Sunday, July 19 at 12:35 P.M.”

Yankees-Dodgers Pitching Matchups

Ryan Weathers was slated to start for the Yankees before the game was postponed. The 26-year-old left-hander is 3-7 with a 4.15 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 110 strikeouts over 97 2/3 innings this season.

Via The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner on X: ““Good chance” the Yankees stand pat with their pitching plans, Boone said. Still not finalized.”

Assuming the Yankees stick with their pitching plans, right-hander Cam Schlittler will start in Game 2 of Sunday’s doubleheader. Schlittler is 9-5 with a 2.05 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 137 strikeouts over 118 2/3 innings this year.

Right-hander Emmet Sheehan was expected to start for the Dodgers before the game was postponed. The 26-year-old right-hander is 4-6 with a 4.81 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 94 strikeouts over 82 1/3 innings this season.

Sheehan will likely start one of the doubleheader games on Sunday. Before Saturda’s game was postponed, Yoshinobu Yamamoto was Los Angeles’ scheduled starter for Sunday. Yamamoto is 9-6 with a 2.85 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 106 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings this season.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have the second-best record in the American League at 54-43. They are in second place in the American League East behind the Tampa Bay Rays, trailing by 2 1/2 games.

Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best record in MLB at 62-36. They hold a 12 1/2 game lead in the National League West over the second-place Arizona Diamondbacks.