Yankees’ Fans Are Irate About Recent Bullpen Blunders

The New York Yankees received awful news on relief prospect Carlos Lagrange.

The flame-throwing righty is reportedly being put on the injured list with shoulder discomfort.

Lagrange, New York’s number-four prospect, has been on the cusp of a promotion for some time. With all the recent bullpen blunders in the Bronx, he was in the process of converting to relief for a promotion.

MLB Pipeline wrote on Lagrange: “Lagrange stands out most with a fastball that parks at 97-99 mph and peaks at 103 with carry and armside run. But he’s also capable of missing bats with three secondary pitches that can be devastating at times. He relies heavily on a sweeping mid-80s slider, though his upper-80s cutter and low-90s changeup with depth and fade actually were more effective in 2025.”

Lagrange’s misfortunes come at a particularly rough time for the Yankees, as they scramble for bullpen assistance.

Fans are irate about the cataclysmic blow to the pitching pipeline.

Social Media Reacts to Yankees’ Bullpen

Here’s what people are saying:

Talkin’ Yanks: “Carlos Lagrange is dealing with a shoulder injury and is scheduled to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the issue, per @GJoyce9.”

SleeperYankees: “Carlos Lagrange is dealing with a shoulder injury and will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of it, per @GJoyce9.”

Greg Joyce: “Carlos Lagrange went on the IL at Triple-A with a shoulder injury, per source. He has an MRI scheduled to determine what he is dealing with.”

Connor Foley: “Carlos Lagrange has been placed on the 7-day injured list, the RailRiders announce.”

The Yankees Blog: “Is this something to be concerned about, or is it simply just a way to manage Carlos Lagrange’s workload and get him some extra rest? How much time is he actually going to miss and how soon can he return?”

Concrete City Sports: “Yankees top pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange is now dealing with a shoulder injury and is scheduled to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the issue, per @GJoyce9.”

MLB Pipeline: “Carlos Lagrange … the closer. The @Yankees‘ No. 4 prospect tops 101.5 mph twice and locks down his first save as a pro for the Triple-A @swbrailriders.”

Josh P: “Carlos Lagrange was definitely getting the call up this year to bolster the bullpen. Of course, as soon as he moves to the AAA bullpen after being a starter, he injures his shoulder. Praying it’s a minor injury but you always fear the worst. You cannot make this stuff up.”

Yankees Right Now

The New York Yankees have had all kinds of trouble with their bullpen as of late.

After demoting reliever Yovanny Cruz instead of the strugglign Jake Bird, fans have been fed up.

Lagrange looked to be the next wave for a hobbling New York arm barn.

Even without the most effective performance in the latter innings, the Yankees remain one of the most talented teams in a weak American League.

While they await the return of captain Aaron Judge, it’s safe to assume that there are moves to be made.