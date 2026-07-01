Yankees Hit With Food Poisoning Issue During Tigers Series

T

hings just keep getting worse for the New York Yankees, who are riding a six-game losing streak.

While already dealing with a plethora of injuries across the roster, including key names such as Aaron Judge, the team is now seemingly dealing with food poisoning ahead of Wednesday’s series finale against the Detroit Tigers.

Aaron Boone Gives Update

Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared just hours before Wednesday’s game in the Bronx that several players expected to be in the lineup have food poisoning.

Rookie Spencer Jones has been ruled out for the series finale due to the illness and Ryan McMahon will miss his rehab start.

Boone did not go into specifics on every player affected outside of Jones and McMahon. However, he noted that several players have been receiving IV treatment to help manage the issue.

The update came via Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

Yankees Lineup

With the injuries and Jones now unavailable, Jose Caballero will start in center field against Detroit.

Here is the full lineup:

Ben Rice, 1B

Jasson Domínguez, RF

Cody Bellinger, LF

Amed Rosario, DH

Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B

Anthony Volpe, SS

Austin Wells, C

Jose Caballero, CF

Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B

Chisholm Jr. Returns

On a positive note, Chisholm Jr. is returning to the lineup after missing just one game following the scary collision he had Monday night with Domínguez.

He left the game and entered concussion protocol, which he has since cleared to rejoin the lineup for the series finale.

Yankees Upcoming Schedule

New York is set to get a day off on Thursday, which comes at a perfect time as the team clearly needs a reset.

The Yankees will host the Minnesota Twins on Friday for a three-game series before heading on the road for seven straight games. That stretch includes a crucial four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays, followed by a three-game set with the Washington Nationals.