Yankees Get Good News Following Gold Glover’s ‘Scary’ Injury

The New York Yankees may have dodged a bullet, as shortstop Anthony Volpe’s left shoulder injury doesn’t appear to be as bad as initially feared.

Volpe suffered his injury during top of the eighth inning of the team’s 3-2 loss against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday while diving for a groundball.

The 2023 Gold Glove Award winner said that he felt a “pop” in his shoulder when attempting to make a play on the ball.

“It happened quick and it was scary, but after that, I felt OK and I felt like I had my strength,” Volpe said, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. “I’ve never really had anything else pop or dislocate or anything like that, so I have nothing to compare it to.”

The 24-year-old wasn’t in New York’s starting lineup for Sunday’s matinee series finale against Tampa Bay.

Insider: MRI, X-Rays on Anthony Volpe Were ‘Encouraging’

While Volpe wasn’t part of the Yankees’ starting nine for Game 3 vs. the Rays, MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic noted that the New York City native should be back on the field in the near future.

“Anthony Volpe #Yankees is not in the lineup today but the x-rays and MRI were encouraging. He’s listed as day to day,” Bowden wrote on social media.

Volpe is in his third MLB season since debuting in the Bronx in 2023 and has five home runs, 19 RBI and a .233/.326/.442 slash line through 138 plate appearances covering 33 games thus far in 2025. He leads New York with 10 doubles and is second on the team (only trailing two-time AL MVP Aaron Judge) in RBI and Wins Above Replacement (WAR) at 1.5.

Yankees Need Volpe as They Deal With Injuries to Multiple Crucial Players

With a flurry of injuries hitting manager Aaron Boone’s club this spring, the Yankees can’t afford to lose Volpe for any significant stretch.

Boone revealed on Friday that one-time All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks due to his right oblique strain. That comes in addition to five-time All-Star and former NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton being recently transferred to the 60-day IL due to an elbow issue.

The starting rotation has been hit even harder by the injury bug.

2023 AL Cy Young Award winner and ace Gerrit Cole is out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery during Spring Training, while reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil (lat strain) and two-time All-Star Marcus Stroman (knee) are also on the injured list. Stanton and Gil have yet to play this season.

Starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt was scheduled to toe the rubber during Saturday’s contest but was scratched due to soreness in his left side. Schmidt’s next start has been pushed back to Tuesday.

Despite the rash of injuries, the Yankees still lead the AL East at 19-14.