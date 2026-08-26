New York Yankees Announce Max Fried Update During Astros Series

The New York Yankees are set to begin Game 2 of a three-game series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Astros won the first game of the series 9-7 on Tuesday.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Yankees announced an update on Max Fried to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman.

New York Yankees Reveal Max Fried News During Astros Series

Via Sherman on X: Plan is for Max Fried to throw tomorrow and if all goes well with that, he will come off the IL and start a game of the DH on Saturday against the Red Sox.

The Yankees placed Fried on the 15-day injured list with a left elbow bone bruise earlier in the month.

Fried suffered the same injury in mid-May. He was sidelined for over two months.

Looking at New York Yankees LHP Max Fried

Fried, 32, has made five starts since being activated from the IL on July 22.

In 15 total starts this season, he has posted a 2.81 ERA with a 1.00 WHIP and 79 strikeouts over 86 1/3 innings.

The San Diego Padres selected Fried with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft from Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles, California.

The Padres traded Fried, second baseman Jace Peterson, third baseman Dustin Peterson and center fielder Mallex Smith to the San Diego Padres for outfielder Justin Upton and right-hander Aaron Northcraft on Dec. 19, 2014.

Fried pitched for the Braves from 2017-24. He made two All-Star teams with Atlanta.

During his Braves career, Fried posted 22.9 bWAR and a 3.07 ERA with 863 strikeouts over 884 1/3 innings.

After the 2024 season, Fried signed an eight-year, $218 million contract with the Yankees.

Fried had an outstanding first season with New York, recording a 2.86 ERA with 189 strikeouts over 195 1/3 innings. He represented the Yankees in the 2025 All-Star Game.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the first AL Wild Card team with a 74-57 record.

They are four games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.