Yankees Hand May Be Forced with $70 Million All-Star Infielder

The New York Yankees are still enjoying a quality start to the 2026 MLB season. They sit three games back of the Tampa Bay Rays after losing seven of their last 10 games. New York is in the midst of a four-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays to start this week, and then the Yankees will host the Rays over the weekend.

A reason for the Yankees’ recent slump is due to some of their left-handed slugger not hitting well. This includes Trent Grisham, Austin Wells, and third baseman Ryan McMahon. The Yankees traded for Ryan McMahon in July of last season, but he’s hit so poorly since being traded, and Yankee Stadium’s short right-field porch should help McMahon produce some power. He came over from the Colorado Rockies, and it’s starting to trend that McMahon was only successful due to hitting in Coors Field.

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Yankees Hand is Being Forced with Ryan McMahon

Ryan McMahon has been a very unproductive hitter since joining the Yankees.

In 120 at-bats this season, McMahon is hitting .183 with three home runs and an OPS of .541. One thing the Yankees could consider doing is trying either Jose Caballero or Anthony Volpe at third base, or New York might want to think about making a blockbuster trade for a third baseman.

Since joining the Yankees, McMahon has received 279 at-bats. He’s hitting .197 with seven home runs and an OPS+ of 67.

The former MLB All-Star (2024) McMahon is tied to a six-year, $70 million contract that runs through the end of the 2027 season.

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What Should the Yankees Do with Ryan McMahon?

If Ryan McMahon doesn’t turn things around quickly, the Yankees will be forced to make a tough decision with the 31-year-old infielder.

A trade could be an option, but who would want McMahon right now, given he’s been such a poor hitter over (almost) the last 162 games in a Yankees uniform? In nine seasons with the Colorado Rockies, McMahon hit 20+ home runs in five of those seasons, and hit 16 home runs over 100 games with Colorado last season before being traded to New York.

If anything, New York should be able to find a replacement option somewhere on its roster. It’s understandable that the Yankees may be rolling with McMahon because he’s a great defender, but the bat just isn’t cutting it anymore.

There haven’t been any reports of what New York might decide to do with Ryan McMahon, but the front office’s hand will be forced soon if McMahon can’t turn it around.

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