Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Feelings Clear on Benching After Red Sox Sweep

The New York Yankees benched Jazz Chisholm Jr. for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series on Tuesday night. Manager Aaron Boone started Anthony Volpe at second base against left-hander Payton Tolle.

Chisholm sat and watched the Yankees win 9-0 without him.

On Wednesday, he got his chance. He made sure everyone noticed.

Chisholm Delivers in Game 2 for the Yankees

Chisholm was back in the lineup for Game 2 against right-hander Sonny Gray and immediately made an impact on both sides of the ball.

In the sixth inning, he tracked down a shallow fly from Adley Rutschman, turning his back to the infield and making the grab on the run. It turned what looked like a clean single into a highlight.

“I practice that play almost every day,” Chisholm said.

At the plate, he went 2-for-3 with a single in the sixth that helped load the bases during the decisive rally. In the seventh, with the game well in hand, he walked, stole second standing up, swiped third, and scored on an Austin Wells single.

The stolen bases in a lopsided game carried a familiar echo. On August 31, Red Sox radio voice Will Flemming called Chisholm a “bush-league player” for stealing bases in a blowout win over Boston. Flemming later apologized. Chisholm has not forgotten.

“I just wanted to keep things going,” Chisholm said. “No lead is safe in baseball and I’m just here to win. If he wants to hate, he can hate.”

What the Benching Meant

Chisholm said Wednesday that the outcome mattered more than the lineup card.

“I didn’t care if I played or not today, as long as we win,” Chisholm said. “Boone’s done a great job. I always think my manager has done a great job, especially when we’re winning.”

Why Chisholm Matters Going Forward

The Yankees head to Tampa Bay for the ALDS starting Saturday. The second base decision between Chisholm and Volpe will be one of Boone’s most important lineup calls throughout the series.

Boone acknowledged the balancing act.

“I feel like Jazz is an important part of this, especially moving forward,” Boone said. “We’re going to need both guys to win big.”

Chisholm sounded like a player who believes the best version of this team includes him in the lineup.

“When everyone’s working in sync like that, especially the talent we have on this team,” Chisholm said, “I feel like we’re unbeatable.”

Final Word for the Yankees

Jazz Chisholm Jr. sat for Game 1. He answered in Game 2 with two hits, a highlight catch, two stolen bases, and a message for anyone who questioned his approach.

Jazz has heard the criticism. He has heard the doubts about his maturity. And then he responded the way he always does.

“Every time we beat Boston, it’s amazing for me,” he said.

The ALDS is next. Chisholm is ready for it.