Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Says Teammates Call Him the “Best in the World”

The New York Yankees have done their best to weather the storm of an onslaught on mediocre play–Jazz Chisholm Jr., however, seems unaffected.

Recently, @uncoveredmlb made a post on Instagram, highlighting an interesting quote from Chisholm Jr.

They wrote: “We are officially back to 0 days since Jazz Chisholm Jr. said something stupid — this time telling reporters that he and all his Yankee teammates think he’s the best in the world. Swipe to hear his full answer. On one hand, having self-confidence is important, especially in this sport. But there comes a point where you’re simply just doing too much & Jazz has a history of doing just that. What do you think about Chisholm’s latest viral quote? Valid confidence or is he once again blowing smoke?”

Chisholm Jr. was quoted as saying that his teammates told him he’s the “best in the world” and that he just “needs to believe in himself.”

This season, Chisholm Jr. has a .726 OPS and a 101 OPS+. That leaves him right around a league-average hitter. For reference, Andrew Benintendi, whose contract is widely regarded as a failure on the South Side of Chicago, has posted nearly identical offensive numbers.

Recently, Chisholm Jr. has produced some big swings in The Bronx. There’s no doubting his electrifying play when he’s right. However, some analysts are starting to sway from the prospect of potential to the reality of results.

There is a world where Chisholm Jr.’s lowly season may have cost him a lot of money. Without a quick bounce-back down the stretch, he may have to sign a one-year deal this offseason to prove his worth.

That being said, fans have been rowdy about his recent comments.

Social Media Reacts to the Yankees’ “Best in the World” Infielder

Here’s what people are saying:

SNY Yankees: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. says ‘basically everybody’ on the Yankees have told him he’s ‘the best in the world.’ ‘They know I’m firm on confidence and that’s the biggest thing. They were like, ‘let’s not forget who you are, you are the greatest in the world. You are Jazz Chisholm.'”

BlueJaysFanAlways: “I think people are missing the point. I agree Jazz can be annoying, but his point is that his teammates try and boost his confidence because they know that helps him out of a low place. He never actually said he was the best and didn’t imply they actually believed he was the best.”

Joseph Jenkins: “Fans are a hoot, man. We think we know everything and we don’t know a dang thing lol. They know what he can bring and they know the ebbs and flows a guy could have during the season. Fans are a trip.”

Talkin’ Yanks: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. is now 4-for-17 on ABS challenges after this bad one confirmed a strikeout.”

SNY Yankees: “Aaron Boone on Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s season: ‘Hitting’s hard, man. He’s in position here with a couple of good months to be right in line with what he’s had the last couple of seasons. He’s in position to hopefully go out and do something special for us the rest of the way.'”