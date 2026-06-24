Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Reacts to Lollipop Controversy After Win

The New York Yankees had spent the better part of 24 hours talking about a lollipop. Manager Aaron Boone addressed it on his podcast Tuesday morning. He discussed it with reporters before the game. The image of Jazz Chisholm Jr. fielding his position at second base with a lollipop in his mouth during Monday night’s loss had become the story in Detroit, overshadowing the losing streak it accompanied.

After Tuesday’s 4-3 win over the Tigers, a game Chisholm decided with a go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth inning, it was finally his turn to weigh in.

His celebration and response after said everything.

Chisholm Reacts to Lollipop Saga

Chisholm was asked about the conversation he had with Boone regarding the lollipop.

“I don’t think it’s a bad look,” Chisholm said. “I’m playing a kid’s game, having fun.”

He explained that his conversation with Boone centered on the physical risk of playing the field with the lollipop rather than any question of professionalism or focus. Safety, not optics. That was how Chisholm framed it, and he did not waver from that position.

It was not a one-time thing either. Back in April, Chisholm walked to the plate at Fenway Park with one in his mouth during a game. Candy has been part of his routine for a while. He described it as something that helps him stay loose between pitches, a small distraction that keeps his mind from racing.

Jazz Celebration Goes Viral

Whatever anyone thought about the lollipop, the sixth inning made it secondary.

Chisholm launched his 12th home run of the season off Casey Mize with the Yankees down a run. The two-run shot gave New York the lead and snapped a losing streak that had been building frustration across the roster.

The dugout celebration was exactly what you would expect. Chisholm grabbed the lollipops off the bench and waved them at the cameras while teammates cheered him on. Detroit fans who had been heckling him about the incident before the at-bat went quiet.

His manager Aaron Boone responded to it. “The Lollipop Kid came through tonight in a big way, so that was good…he can have all the lollipops he wants now.”

Chisholm responded, “That’s funny, he didn’t say that Monday…no, I’m joking, I’m joking…we talked a little bit, but it wasn’t nothing crazy. Just safety hazards.”

Final Word for the Yankees

Chisholm sees baseball the way he plays it. Loose, fun, and unapologetic. The lollipop was not a statement. It was not rebellion. It was Jazz being Jazz, and he made no effort to pretend otherwise.

Boone has his boundaries. Chisholm has his personality. Tuesday night proved both can coexist, especially when the result is a go-ahead homer that helps to end a losing streak. The controversy is done. Chisholm is not changing.