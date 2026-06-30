New York Yankees Legend Jorge Posada Makes Feelings Clear on Current State of Baseball

There’s usually a lot of disconnect between generations of baseball players, and the same is true about today’s current MLB landscape.

The New York Yankees have some legendary MLB players who have played for their organization over the years, and catcher Jorge Posada is certainly one of them.

In a recent radio appearance, Jorge Posada shared his thoughts on the current state of ballplayers and how they may be different from his playing days, which were 15 years ago.

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Jorge Posada Disses Current State of Baseball

On a podcast/radio appearance for ‘Apriendo Sports’, New York Yankees legend Jorge Posada calls out the current state of baseball.

The clips from the show are in Spanish, but here is what an X post by @Audi_Rodriguez reads:

“The ballgame being played these days is a load of crap” – Jorge Posada Posada said everything that those of us who’ve followed baseball for decades have thought: back then there were real ballplayers, now it’s just a bunch of crybaby, overrated kids. Anyone who saw the era of Pedro, Randy, Bonds, Clemens, Manny, Rivera… knows what we’re watching now.”

There have been several posts from that show Posada appeared on, and here’s what Posada had to say about ‘what’s killing the game’, courtesty of @MasterFlip:

“Jorge Posada Calls Out What’s Killing the Game. Everyone’s got a swing coach these days, but there’s zero emphasis on putting the ball in play. They’re all chasing the long ball. You got kids who weigh 100 pounds soaking wet trying to hit home runs instead of just making contact. That could never be me.”

Amid other things, Posada also revealed what it was like playing for the Yankees and the Steinbrenners, as well as what the environment of Yankee Stadium was like during some of Posada’s legendary team’s biggest games.

Here’s another quote, courtesy of @MasterFlip, about Posada calling out the game of baseball for being ‘Garbage’:

“Jorge Posada: This Modern Baseball is Straight Garbage All these numbers and fancy formulas… The baseball being played these days is straight up garbage. You’re telling me a guy hitting 30 homers and batting .202 deserves $70 million? Is that even a ballplayer? In today’s game, you take 7 at bats and strikeout 5 times and still cash a massive contract. Back in my day, if I was sitting near 100 strikeouts late in the season, I’d be right next to Jeter asking, “How many you got?” A couple days before the end, he’d say, “Jorge, you’re at 97.” I’d go up there swinging at the first or second pitch just so I wouldn’t reach 100.”

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Jorge Posada’s Career with the Yankees

Jorge Posada is a legendary New York Yankees player.

He played all 17 of his MLB seasons in Pinstripes, and was a 5X MLB All-Star, 5X Silver Slugger, and helped the Yankees win four World Series titles.

Over 1829 total games with the Yankees, Posada totalled a bWAR of 42.7 with a career .273 batting average, 275 home runs, 379 doubles, and a lifetime OPS of .848.

Jorge Posada remains one of (if not) the best switch-hitting catchers of all time in Major League Baseball. He retired in 2011 and is not a Hall of Famer, but still one of the most beloved Yankees players.

However, I’m curious to see what the fans think of all Posada’s comments about the current state of baseball. Drop a comment with your thoughts.

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