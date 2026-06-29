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Blue Jays Announce Brandon Valenzuela Decision Before Mets Series

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Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 7: Brandon Valenzuela #59 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates hitting a home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre on June 7, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays (39-45) have been enduring a rough stretch over the past week.

After finally making it back to the .500 plateau, the Blue Jays have lost six straight games since, and will welcome the New York Mets into Rogers Centre for a new series this week. Toronto will roll with Trey Yesavage (3-3, 3.56 ERA, 58 SO) for the first game of the series.

The opposing pitcher that Blue Jays hitters are facing on Monday will be Sean Manaea, who has been both a starter and reliever this season for the Mets.

Before the Mets series begins, the Blue Jays announced their lineup for game one of the series, and catcher Brandon Valenzuela is featured.

Brandon Valenzuela In Lineup for Monday’s Blue Jays-Mets Series Opener

Los Angeles Angels v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – MAY 9: Tommy Nance #45 of the Toronto Blue Jays hugs teammate Brandon Valenzuela #59 after defeating the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre on May 9, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images)

UnderdogMLB, as they always do, released the Blue Jays’ starting lineup a few hours before their game against the New York Mets:

Blue Jays 6/29: “G. Springer DH N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B K. Okamoto 3B E. Clement SS B. Valenzuela C L. Urías 2B Y. Piñango LF M. Straw CF T. Yesavage SP”

After having the day off for the past two games, Brandon Valenzuela is back in the fold for the Jays on Monday.

Since Alejandro Kirk returned from the IL, Valenzuela has seen a bit more limited opportunities. The last time Brandon Valenzuela played was Friday, June 26. Monday’s game will be just the second time he’s found the lineup in the last six games.

Brandon Valenzeula is still a rookie catcher, but his numbers have been solid this season.

Brandon Valenzuela This Season

Philadelphia Phillies v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JUNE 9: Brandon Valenzuela #59 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a walk-off RBI single to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 9, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

It isn’t the biggest sample size in the world, but Brandon Valenzuela has lived up to the hype so far this season.

Valenzuela is batting .245 this season with seven home runs, 19 RBI, and an OPS+ of 105 over his first 147 MLB at-bats. He is still just 25-years-old, and had been a top prospect in the Jays organization for a while, which is why it’s a good sign that he’s been performing in his first handful of MLB opportunities.

Catch the Blue Jays in action against the Mets this week, and stay updated with all the lineup changes, roster moves, and team news on Heavy on Blue Jays!

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Blue Jays Announce Brandon Valenzuela Decision Before Mets Series

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