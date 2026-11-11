Yankees Lose Another Key Coach as Offseason Shakeup Continues

The New York Yankees are losing another important member of Aaron Boone’s coaching staff as their offseason shakeup continues.

Hitting coach James Rowson is departing New York to join the San Francisco Giants as their offensive coordinator, marking the third significant coaching departure for the organization this month.

The news comes shortly after the Yankees lost bench coach Brad Ausmus to the Houston Astros, leaving Boone with multiple vacancies to address before the 2027 season.

Rowson’s departure is particularly noteworthy given his longstanding ties to the organization and close relationship with superstar Aaron Judge.

It also comes after a disappointing offensive season that prompted the Yankees to reconsider their approach.

Yankees Lose Hitting Coach James Rowson to Giants

According to Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Rowson is leaving New York to become San Francisco’s offensive coordinator.

The move ends his three-season run as the Yankees’ major league hitting coach, a position he held beginning in 2024.

Rowson’s future had been uncertain heading into the offseason.

His contract expired following the 2026 campaign, and Yankees general manager Brian Cashman acknowledged Tuesday that the organization was evaluating its hitting department.

“James Rowson’s a free agent,” Cashman said, according to the New York Post’s Greg Joyce.

Cashman explained that Rowson was speaking with other clubs while the Yankees considered internal and external candidates for their hitting coach position.

The organization ultimately won’t have the opportunity to retain him.

Rowson was a familiar figure in New York long before his most recent stint.

A Mount Vernon native, he previously spent six seasons as the Yankees’ minor league hitting coordinator and has accumulated extensive coaching experience throughout professional baseball.

His resume also includes major league positions with the Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers and Miami Marlins.

The New York Post noted that Rowson was popular inside New York’s clubhouse, particularly with Judge, making his departure noteworthy beyond the coaching staff itself.

However, the Yankees’ disappointing offensive performance in 2026 placed his future under scrutiny.

Yankees Face Major Coaching Decisions After Disappointing Season

Rowson isn’t the only member of Boone’s staff heading elsewhere.

Ausmus is leaving to manage the Astros, while catching coordinator Tanner Swanson previously accepted the Seattle Mariners‘ bench coach position.

The Yankees have already promoted Aaron Gershenfeld to a major league coaching role, but additional changes appear likely.

Rowson’s departure is especially significant considering New York’s offensive struggles last season.

The Yankees finished eighth in MLB with 4.59 runs per game and 11th with a .720 OPS, numbers that were disappointing for a roster built to compete for a championship.

Injuries also played a substantial role.

Judge missed more than three months with a broken rib before a calf injury kept him out of the American League Division Series against Tampa Bay.

Without their biggest offensive weapon, the Yankees struggled to generate consistent production.

The team ultimately suffered a disappointing postseason exit, and owner Hal Steinbrenner publicly expressed frustration with the offense.

Cashman also acknowledged that the organization was searching for explanations.

He indicated that the Yankees were evaluating multiple possibilities as they considered how to improve their lineup and offensive coaching.

Now, finding Rowson’s replacement becomes another important offseason priority.

Assistant hitting coaches Casey Dykes and Jake Hirst also face uncertain futures, meaning New York could make additional changes to its hitting department.

The potential lockout after MLB’s collective bargaining agreement expires on December 1 adds urgency, as coaches would be prohibited from communicating with players on 40-man rosters during a work stoppage.

For Boone, the departures create an opportunity to reshape his staff after a frustrating season.

The Yankees will hope that some of these changes can lead to more consistent offensive production in 2027.