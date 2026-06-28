Social Media Reacts to Yankees’ Devastating Loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees are going through a very tough stretch this week. They have now lost the first three games of a four-game set to the Boston Red Sox.

Today, the Bronx Bombers lost their third straight game to the archrival Red Sox, by a score of 4-1.

Yankees’ starter Gerrit Cole was shelled for four runs in 5.1 innings of work. Not the worst start in the world. Unfortunately, New York wasn’t able to overcome it.

The offense wasn’t much better. The Yankees combined for a mere three hits and walked only three times.

Cody Bellinger had a solid game, with a hit and two walks, but was the only Yankee to reach base more than once.

Austin Wells continued to spiral. He recorded a 0/3 performance today.

The only bright spot for the Yanks was the bullpen. Brent Headrick, Camilo Doval, and Paul Blackburn combined for 2.2 scoreless innings to back Cole.

Social media is going wild over the Red Sox routing the Yankees for three straight games.

Social Media Reacts to Yankees’ Crushing Loss

Here’s what people are saying:

ESPN: “Boston keeps rolling. The Red Sox take the first three games of the series, while the first-place Yankees will need a win tomorrow to avoid a four-game sweep.”

New York Post: “Yankees’ defense falls apart in tough loss to Red Sox: ‘Didn’t do a good job.'”

East Bay Patriots: “If the Yankees lose this series to the Red Sox, will Boone be fired? We can only hope!!”

Matthew Nethercott: “Yankees Takeaways: Cole Rocked at Fenway in Series Loss to Boston. MORE:”

Hogdale: “The Red Sox have now taken 3 straight against the Yankees. What a loser team they are LMFAO.”

Conflict Radar: “Yankees’ Bats Go Silent in Loss to Red Sox as Payton Tolle Flirts with Perfection The New York Yankees’ offense was completely shut down in a disappointing defeat to the Boston Red Sox, while pitcher Payton Tolle came close to throwing a perfect game.”

Matthew Nethercott: “The Yankees lost 4-1. They are 48-33. The Yankees at-bats were bad once again today. Cole got roughed up. The Yanks lost a series to Boston, and now need to avoid the sweep tomorrow.”

Bryan Hoch: “The #HochyPokey: Gerrit Cole reset after allowing four early runs. Something to build on, maybe, but not enough to avoid another Yankees loss to Boston.”

Chris Kirschner: “Yankees drop their third straight game to a bad Red Sox team. They lost 4-1 today. The Yankees are now 48-34 on the season. A Rays win today would have the two teams tied at the top of the AL East. The Yankees had just 3 hits today. Gerrit Cole gave up 4 runs.”

New York Right Now

The Yankees currently have a record of 48-34.

The surging Tampa Bay Rays have now worked their way into a tie for first place in the AL East.

With all the recent lack of execution, especially on the defensive side of the ball, the Yankees are trending downward.

If New York wants to secure its division, it’ll have to play a cleaner brand of baseball.

The Yankees’ next series will try to salvage the series against the Red Sox tomorrow, with Carlos Rodon on the mound.