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Yankees Could Catch Major Break After Concerning Red Sox Update

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Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on
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The New York Yankees announced a decision involving a 6-foot-4 pitcher as they prepare to open their upcoming series against the Los Angeles Angels.

The New York Yankees are preparing for a Wild Card Series that will almost certainly begin Tuesday at Yankee Stadium against the Boston Red Sox. The pitching matchups are being debated. The roster decisions are being weighed. But one variable on the other side could shape the entire series before it starts.

Willson Contreras, the Red Sox’ most productive offensive player this season, might not be available.

Red Sox manager Chad Tracy was asked directly about Contreras’ status on Thursday. His response left things far from settled.

What Tracy Said About Contreras

Tracy did not offer reassurance. His update on Contreras landed somewhere between cautious and concerned.

“I hope so,” Tracy said when asked whether Contreras would be ready for the postseason.

Contreras has been dealing with a bone bruise on his right hand since getting hit by a pitch in Texas on September 17. A CT scan confirmed there is no fracture, but the hand has not responded the way the Red Sox expected. He has been unable to take batting practice on consecutive days, and his only session this week lasted 20 minutes and went, by his own description, only “OK.”

Contreras himself acknowledged how much the situation is weighing on him.

“It’s very concerning,” Contreras said. “I’m doing everything that I can.”

Athletics v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – AUGUST 9: Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox heads to the dugout after flying out during the eighth inning against the Athletics at Fenway Park on August 9, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

What It Would Mean for the Yankees

Contreras leads the Red Sox in home runs with 27, RBIs with 81, and OPS at .905. He is the middle-of-the-order presence that makes Boston’s lineup dangerous. Without him, the Red Sox would turn to Nick Sogard or Mickey Gasper to fill the void at first base.

The Red Sox offense has already been struggling without Contreras in the lineup. Boston has scored just 63 runs in September, the fewest of any team in the majors.

For a Yankees pitching staff that features Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, and Gerrit Cole, facing a Contreras-less Red Sox lineup would tilt the advantage further in New York’s direction.

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 02: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees celebrates during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on October 02, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Final Word for the Yankees

If Contreras plays, the Yankees face a flawed but dangerous offense with a legitimate middle-of-the-order threat. If he does not, they face a lineup that has spent September searching for answers.

The next few days will determine which version of the Red Sox shows up. The Yankees are watching.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Yankees Could Catch Major Break After Concerning Red Sox Update

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