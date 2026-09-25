Yankees Could Catch Major Break After Concerning Red Sox Update

The New York Yankees are preparing for a Wild Card Series that will almost certainly begin Tuesday at Yankee Stadium against the Boston Red Sox. The pitching matchups are being debated. The roster decisions are being weighed. But one variable on the other side could shape the entire series before it starts.

Willson Contreras, the Red Sox’ most productive offensive player this season, might not be available.

Red Sox manager Chad Tracy was asked directly about Contreras’ status on Thursday. His response left things far from settled.

What Tracy Said About Contreras

Tracy did not offer reassurance. His update on Contreras landed somewhere between cautious and concerned.

“I hope so,” Tracy said when asked whether Contreras would be ready for the postseason.

Contreras has been dealing with a bone bruise on his right hand since getting hit by a pitch in Texas on September 17. A CT scan confirmed there is no fracture, but the hand has not responded the way the Red Sox expected. He has been unable to take batting practice on consecutive days, and his only session this week lasted 20 minutes and went, by his own description, only “OK.”

Contreras himself acknowledged how much the situation is weighing on him.

“It’s very concerning,” Contreras said. “I’m doing everything that I can.”

What It Would Mean for the Yankees

Contreras leads the Red Sox in home runs with 27, RBIs with 81, and OPS at .905. He is the middle-of-the-order presence that makes Boston’s lineup dangerous. Without him, the Red Sox would turn to Nick Sogard or Mickey Gasper to fill the void at first base.

The Red Sox offense has already been struggling without Contreras in the lineup. Boston has scored just 63 runs in September, the fewest of any team in the majors.

For a Yankees pitching staff that features Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, and Gerrit Cole, facing a Contreras-less Red Sox lineup would tilt the advantage further in New York’s direction.

Final Word for the Yankees

If Contreras plays, the Yankees face a flawed but dangerous offense with a legitimate middle-of-the-order threat. If he does not, they face a lineup that has spent September searching for answers.

The next few days will determine which version of the Red Sox shows up. The Yankees are watching.