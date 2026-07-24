Yankees Make Announcement on $16 Million Infielder Amid Trade Speculation

The New York Yankees are giving struggling infielder Ryan McMahon a break amid rumors that he could find a new team before the MLB trade deadline.

McMahon and fellow infielder Anthony Volpe have been named two of the top trade candidates as the Yankees aim to fill some roster holes, and the team decided to sit McMahon at the start of a critical series on Friday.

Ryan McMahon Hits the Bench Amid Trade Speculation

The Yankees announced on Friday that McMahon was going out of the lineup, replaced at third by veteran Amed Rosario. McMahon has appeared in 83 game this season, a steady presence in the infield despite some struggles both in the field and at the plate.

McMahon is hitting .214 this season with nine home runs and 26 RBIs.

Reporter Devon Platana of SI.com named McMahon as a likely trade candidate as the Yankees to improve other positions, including catcher.

“The Yankees should do whatever it takes to move on from McMahon and upgrade 3B, as he’s due to make another $16 million next season before becoming a free agent,” Platana wrote. “It’s better to turn the page now when, hopefully, a team will be desperate enough to roll the dice on the former All-Star, rather than losing him for nothing in 2027.”

Platana suggested the Yankees could improve simply by moving McMahon out of their lineup.

“Even if a trade doesn’t yield the biggest return, trading McMahon away would be addition by subtraction, leaving Boone & Co. with one less headache to worry about,” Platana wrote.