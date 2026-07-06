Yankees Make Ugly AL History Amid Brutal Offensive Collapse

The New York Yankees can’t seem to figure things out right now. Recently, they’ve been historically bad.

In a recent post on Instagram, @doylemedia pointed out an unreal statistic about the Yankees’ recent skid.

He said: “The Yankees just became the first team in American League history to hit under .100 while striking out 35+ times over a four-game span. Yet they still have the second-best World Series odds on Kalshi. Do you think they turn it around? Trade MLB on @Kalshi. #Yankees #MLB #Baseball #Kalshi.”

New York has been running on fumes since team captain Aaron Judge went on the shelf. Other players haven’t managed to pick up the slack.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Anthony Volpe, and Austin Wells have headlined the offensive woes. While Camilo Doval, Ryan Weathers, and Jake Bird have struggled on the mound.

Yankees fans are just about fed up with this recent performance.

Social Media Reacts to Yankees’ Poor Stretch

FiresideYankees: “The Yankees have 51 unearned runs in 2026, the third-most in MLB. 57% of those unearned runs have come in their last 27 games, it’s imperative that their defense improves as they head to the Trop for a series against the Rays.”

Dan Clark: “The New York Yankees have lost 12 of their last 15 games. Missing Aaron Judge hurts, but it doesn’t account for the abundance of mediocrity on the roster – Chisholm, Volpe, Caballero, Wells, McMahon, Dominguez, etc. They haven’t scored over 5 runs during this entire stretch.”

Talkin’ Yanks: “Ryan Weathers threw up multiple times during today’s game, as he’s still dealing with aftereffects from the food poisoning that went around the Yankees clubhouse, per @BrendanKutyNJ.”

eyyankees: “If the Yankees lose today which it certainly looks like they will, they would be 1-9 over their last ten games vs three of the worst teams in the AL. They might be cooked.”

Coral Modaffari: “If Hal hasn’t fired Boone by now, he won’t. I don’t believe he makes any managerial changes (it could be both Cash & Boone) until after the CBA is finalized. That’s their priority going forward thru 2027.”

Max Mannis: “Michael Kay says it would be a ‘huge, huge disappointment’ if the Yankees don’t make the World Series, but hesitates to call it a failure.”

Bob Nightengale: “How rough is life these days for the reeling Yankees? They just lost a series to the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium for the first time since 2014. The Twins were 7-29 in the Bronx since 2014, and 19-69 since 2002. The Yankees have dropped 9 of their last 10 games.”

New York Right Now

The Yankees just dropped yet another series to the Minnesota Twins.

Game three was a poor performance all around, ending by a score of 6-1.

The offense ran cold, the pitching was grotesque (literally and figuratively, as starter Ryan Weathers puked multiple times), and the lineup decisions remain in question.

Manager Aaron Boone, who is seemingly always in the hot seat, remains a players’ coach. He backs his guys through thick and thin. While commendable in the clubhouse, fans are reeling.

If New York doesn’t right the ship soon, the AL East might run away in Tampa Bay.