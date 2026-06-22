Yankees Must Consider Calling Up Surging 103mph Closer Prospect

The New York Yankees have had a glaring need at closer for some time–and Carlos Lagrange could be the one to fill it.

This season, the New York closer, David Bednar, holds a 3.52 ERA. He’s been better as of late, but still unsteady.

The reality is, Yankees’ fans don’t want a good bullpen–they want one that’s untouchable. Since the days of Mariano Rivera, the Big Apple hasn’t lost its taste for smooth sailing in the latter innings. It’s been anything but in 2026.

Breakout hurlers Fernando Cruz and Brent Headrick have performed well under the brightest of lights. Unfortunately, recently DFA’d Jake Bird, Camilo Doval, and Tim Hill can’t say the same.

If the Yankees want a real shot at winning a World Series, they’ll need a good bullpen. Lockdown relievers aren’t negotiable in modern baseball, and New York might have their next one in the farm system.

Carlos Lagrange Should Be The Next Yankees’ Bullpen Arm

In a recent post by @ryangarciaesm, he highlighted Lagrange’s recent performance.

Since converting to a reliever in the minor leagues, Lagrange has a 2.21 ERA. Additionally, he’s striking out 34% of the batters that he’s faced.

His fastball continues to touch triple digits, and his secondary pitches have played up with less of a workload.

It’s official: Yankees’ fans are ready for Lagrange in the big leagues.

Social Media Reacts to Yankees

Here’s what people are saying about Lagrange and the Yankees:

Joe Randazzo: “Carlos Lagrange has struggled, but considering the Yankees pen features Jake Bird and Camilo Doval, he’s still be an upgrade. Lagrange can draw on a young Joba Chamberlain, who had a brutal night weeks before his 07 call-up.”

SleeperYankees: “According to Jon Heyman, the Tigers are heavily targeting Yankees top prospects George Lombard Jr. and Carlos Lagrange. Would you trade them for Tarik Skubal?”

Cai Rogers: “Carlos Lagrange made another bullpen appearance today, and it was his shortest yet. He came in for the 7th inning, pitched a clean frame, and that was it for him; This also marks the shortest appearance of Lagrange’s professional career (as far as I can see). Final Line: 1.0 IP/0 H/0 R/1 BB/2 Ks (22 P). FB touched 100 mph twice today. 92.6 mph changeup for the strikeout to end the outing.”

Everything Yankees: “Camilo Doval is done here. Nothing left to see, bring in Lagrange.”

MLB Pipeline: “102.8 mph. @Yankees No. 1 pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange hurls the fastest pitch tracked by Statcast in the Minors this season as he fans 8 with 12 swings-and-misses in 5 IP for the Triple-A @swbrailriders.”

YanksLegacy: “The Yankees and Dodgers are widely viewed as the two teams most likely to make a major push for Tarik Skubal ahead of the trade deadline. -Ken Rosenthal. Apparently, the Tigers are very interested in the Yankees’ #1 and #2 prospects, SS George Lombard Jr and RHP Carlos Lagrange.”

YES Network: “Haven’t yet seen the latest edition of Homegrown: The Path To Pinstripes featuring Carlos Lagrange, George Lombard Jr., & Elmer Rodríguez? Watch it anytime on The @gothamsports.”