Yankees Predicted to Land All-Star in Blockbuster Three-Player Haul

The New York Yankees have been one of the main teams discussed around the league as the MLB trade deadline approaches.

New York has until Aug. 3 to make any deals to improve their chance to win their first World Series title since 2009. It has been a long, tense time for the fans in New York, with the Yankees being a full World Series title-or-bust organization.

But the trade deadline gives the Yankees the chance to add to the roster, bolstering their chances. New York has been linked with multiple names this summer, but whether they pull the trigger on a major deal remains to be seen.

The Yankees could use more bullpen help, with the team being linked to closer Mason Miller of the San Diego Padres. But New York also needs more bats for the lineup, and this could be where the front office looks to strike.

New York Yankees Going After CJ Abrams

MLB insider Chris Kirschner of The Athletic put together a trade package for the Yankees to land two-time All-Star CJ Abrams from the Washington Nationals. This would involve New York sending back three players to Washington.

Here is how the deal would look, according to Kirschner:

Yankees receive: SS CJ Abrams

Nationals receive: SP Will Warren, SP Elmer Rodríguez, SP Chase Hampton

Should New York Yankees Make This Trade?

If this deal is offered, the Yankees’ front office likely jumps at the chance to bring Abrams to town. The infielder has again put together a nice season for the Nationals, being named to the All-Star team.

Overall, Abrams has hit .293 with 27 home runs, 82 RBIs, and 19 stolen bases. The slugger has also posted an OPS of .928, seeing him have a special year all around.

Abrams and Washington haven’t been able to come to terms on a long-term deal, leading to the potential move. The Nationals could land some quality prospects to help the team continue its rebuild, with the Yankees having a strong farm system.

Washington would likely ask for more from the Yankees for Abrams since he’s had such a strong year. But this could be a solid place for the two teams to start trade talks.

Yankees Trade Deadline Needs

New York desperately needs more offensive help, especially given all the injuries the team has suffered. Since Aaron Judge went down in early June, the Yankees have been a bottom-five offense, and Cody Bellinger is now expected to miss time with a hamstring injury.

Abrams has shown himself to have the ability to play multiple positions across the diamond, which could be huge for the Yankees. The infielder is under contract through 2029, so he wouldn’t be a rental for New York.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has struggled heavily this year, and he’ll also be a free agent after this year, so Abrams could replace him. This could give New York more options in the winter, so they aren’t forced to bring Chisholm back if the price isn’t where the front office is comfortable.

Overall, Abrams could be a nice target for the Yankees, giving them a lethal offense once Bellinger and Judge do return. This team has all the tools to be true contenders in the American League, but they’ll need to prove themselves in the playoffs.