New York Yankees Predicted to Enter Bidding War with Red Sox for CJ Abrams

The MLB trade deadline is just five days away, and the hot stove is starting to heat up with several rumors and speculation across the league.

With several reports pointing to both the Yankees and Boston Red Sox targeting infield help in some capacity, there’s a growing belief that both New York and Boston will make a run for Nationals’ 2X All-Star infielder CJ Abrams.

While CJ Abrams’ trade status remains unknown, the Red Sox are reportedly gunning for shortstop help, and the Yankees could use an upgrade on the left side of their infield.

Recently, both the Yankees and Red Sox were predicted to enter a bidding war for Abrams.

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Per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Yankees and Red Sox have emerged as favorites for CJ Abrams, and FanSided.com’s Mark Powell recently wrote (about the two AL East powerhouses potentially duking it out for Abrams):

“As far as possible suitors for Abrams, the Yankees and Red Sox have emerged as looming favorites, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The Red Sox are all in after going on a 15-game winning streak in July. Boston has a hole at shortstop thanks to Trevor Story’s injury. The Yankees, which feature the lackluster Anthony Volpe at short, could very well try and upgrade at the position as well.”

Powell points out the fact that CJ Abrams could be the difference in winning and losing an MLB playoff series, and with the Red Sox and Yankees on track to potentially meet up in the AL Wild Card round, it makes sense why the two would go after Abrams, and conversely, why both teams wouldn’t want their bitter rival to acquire the coveted infielder.

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CJ Abrams Emerging as Top Trade Candidate

Let’s make one thing clear: The Washington Nationals have made no indication that they will trade their star shortstop, who is quietly having one of the best seasons at the plate of any hitter in MLB, which is likely why he’s subjected to so many trade rumors.

However, with that being said, if the Nationals want to capitalize on his trade value, aside from Mason Miller and Tarik Skubal, it’s hard to think of another MLB player as a more coveted trade candidate.

CJ Abrams is batting .294 this season with 27 home runs, 82 RBI, and 115 hits.

One point that does remain is the next five days are going to be crucial for the Red Sox and Yankees as they ponder what they want to do, and Red Sox POBO Craig Breslow has already shown signs of aggression in the early stages of this trade cycle.

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